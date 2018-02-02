Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?

Visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Chapel Hill as well. Remember that Chapel Hill is also catering to 17951 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Chapel Hill. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Chapel Hill University Inn at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • The Franklin Hotel Chapel Hill, Curio Collection by Hilton at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Chapel Hill-Carrboro/Downtown at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Quality Inn at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Aloft Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Chapel Hill InnTown at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Rizzo Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Comfort Inn University Durham - Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Chapel Hill Lakehouse B&B at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Sheraton Chapel Hill Hotel at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Staybridge Suites Durham-Chapel Hill-Rtp at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • The Siena Hotel, Autograph Collection at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • How Suite It Is at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • The Carolina Inn at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Hyatt Place Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Durham-Chapel Hill / I-40 at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Chapel Hill Downtown at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
  • Red Roof Inn Chapel Hill - UNC at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)

What do families do in Chapel Hill when they visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Chapel Hill. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Chapel Hill.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Content

00:34
Meet anna! and get ready to experience unc through her eyes
Dorms
I absolutely love going to UNC and feel lucky to call this place home! I hope that everyone enjoys my tour and falls in love with Chapel Hill's beauty like I have.
01:02
Take a walk to class with anna!
I always walk to class and on Tuesday and Thursday mornings I walk with two of my roommates, Sarah and Laura. We walk down Franklin Street and then cut through a church parking lot and pass through fraternity court and then to the edge of campus. It takes about 15 minutes to get to campus from my apartment.
00:35
Check in with anna at her mejo class
Academics
Here is a look at my mejo class which is a part of my major. I will be taking many more mejo classes in my college career and really like that these classes are about the size of a standard high school class.
00:51
Check out a typical unc lecture hall
Academics
Here is a look at your average lecture hall here at Carolina. Most of the 101 classes taken by freshmen are held in large auditoriums like this one and hold anywhere from 100-400 students.
01:05
Check out the heart of campus - "the pit"
Campus
The Pit is the true heart of the campus and is surrounded by two libraries, the student store, and Lenoir dining hall. Students mingle here between classes and you will always run into friends in the Pit.
00:34
This is how organizations advertise at unc!
These giant blocks are located in front of the Student Union in the pit. Clubs and organizations will reserve and paint a side of the blocks to raise awareness for their club.
01:07
Views from polk place - the upper quad on campus
Campus
This is the upper/main quad where most of the classroom buildings are located, the Wilson Library, and academic advising,
00:31
Views from outside granville tower
Dorms
This is the outside of granville towers which consists of three buildings and is right between franklin street and campus. A
01:08
Anna shows you around a typical dorm room in granville towers
Dorms
This is the inside of a suite in the west building of granville towers. The rooms are shared and they are all jack and jill style with 4 students sharing the bathroom. I lived here last year and loved it. They also have their own dining hall for their residents.
01:28
Take a tour of anna's off-campus apartment!
Dorms
I live in Shortbread Lofts on W. Rosemary Street in a 4-bedroom apartment with 6 other girls. Residents can either choose to share a bedroom/bathroom/closet with a roommate or to have all of that for yourself. Shortbread is very modern and is a quick walk to campus.
