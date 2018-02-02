CAMPUSREEL
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?
Visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Chapel Hill as well. Remember that Chapel Hill is also catering to 17951 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Chapel Hill. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Chapel Hill University Inn at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Courtyard by Marriott Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- The Franklin Hotel Chapel Hill, Curio Collection by Hilton at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Hampton Inn & Suites Chapel Hill-Carrboro/Downtown at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Quality Inn at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Residence Inn by Marriott Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Aloft Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Chapel Hill InnTown at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Rizzo Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Comfort Inn University Durham - Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Chapel Hill Lakehouse B&B at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Sheraton Chapel Hill Hotel at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Staybridge Suites Durham-Chapel Hill-Rtp at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- The Siena Hotel, Autograph Collection at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- How Suite It Is at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- The Carolina Inn at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Hyatt Place Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Durham-Chapel Hill / I-40 at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- AC Hotel by Marriott Chapel Hill Downtown at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Red Roof Inn Chapel Hill - UNC at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
What do families do in Chapel Hill when they visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Chapel Hill. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Chapel Hill.
What buildings should I look at when I visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Genome Sciences Building at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Frank Porter Graham Student Union at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Campus Y at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Chase Dining Hall at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Shortbread Lofts at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- 311 W Franklin St at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Hinton James Residence Hall at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Phillips Hall at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Craige North Residence Hall at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- UNC College of Arts & Sciences at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Kenan Memorial Stadium at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Davie Poplar at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Koury Auditorium at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Stone Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Bell Tower Dr at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Carolina Hall at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- UNC Student Wellness at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Williamson Lot at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Craige Residence Hall at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- UNC School of Media and Journalism at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Spicy 9 Sushi Bar & Asian Restaurant at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Old Well at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- 205 E Franklin St at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Carmichael Arena at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Ram's Head Recreation Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Granville Towers at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- UNC Student Stores at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- 200 Raleigh St at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Lenoir Dining Hall at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Kenan Conference Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- The Pit at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Jimmy John's at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Davis Library at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Student Recreation Centre at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Hooker Fields at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Robert B. House Undergraduate Library at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
- Dean E. Smith Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
Check out these related virtual tours: