CAMPUSREEL

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Linfield College-McMinnville Campus tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Linfield College-McMinnville Campus tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Linfield College-McMinnville Campus tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Linfield College-McMinnville Campus in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as McMinnville, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. McMinnville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Linfield College-McMinnville Campus website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Linfield College-McMinnville Campus tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Linfield College-McMinnville Campus students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore McMinnville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Linfield College-McMinnville Campus admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus?

Below is a list of every Linfield College-McMinnville Campus building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Linfield College-McMinnville Campus tour?

All CampusReel tours for Linfield College-McMinnville Campus include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Linfield College-McMinnville Campus students!

What is city McMinnville, OR like?

McMinnville is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus.

Who are the tour guides for Linfield College-McMinnville Campus on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus tours:

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Linfield College-McMinnville Campus is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, McMinnville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Linfield College-McMinnville Campus in person.

01:47
Outside of riley
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
Riley is one of the busiest places on campus! Not only is this the home of Starbucks and the Student Lounge, but also the game room, the ASLC offices (student council), and much more!
01:27
Rylie center!
Poppi Arrasmith
There are always events happening on campus, the Poster Session for inauguration week is just one example of student involvement on campus! There is always ways to get to know other students better and learn about their own experiences at Linfield!
02:54
Mady! and a quick look at ford hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Interview with Mady! She is super involved in the theatre program and tells us all about it!
03:29
Nicholson library
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
The library is full of great places to study, from private study rooms to cuddling up by the fire! There are also cool programs that will deliver library books from other schools that the Linfield Library doesn’t carry.
00:40
Library media center
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Don’t forget all the media sources that Linfield Students have access too!
01:42
Walker hall study abroad
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
The study abroad program at Linfield is so awesome! They support student in ways I’ve never seen before!
01:56
Hannah!
Poppi Arrasmith Interview
Interview with Hannah! Hannah is an Athletic Training Major on campus, which means she attends all the sporting events and assists injured players in any way that she can. Today she’s at the track meet!
00:54
Walker hall outside
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
The beautiful trees outside of Walker make it fun to walk to class in the morning! Linfield College’s campus very taken care of so it’s always looking gorgeous, even in the winter months!
05:27
Murdock and graf hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Murdock and Graf are the two science focused buildings on campus! Tour some labs, classrooms, and lecture halls on campus!
00:50
Pioneer hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Pioneer is the oldest building on campus, it used to make up the entirety of Linfield College! Now it houses the psychology and history departments, and also some all women dorms!
