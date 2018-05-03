Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tacoma, WA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tacoma weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tacoma if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)?

Below is a list of every Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) students!

What is city Tacoma, WA like?

Tacoma is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU).

Who are the tour guides for Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours:

Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tacoma and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person.

00:31
Welcome to plu!!
Campus
Welcome to Pacific Lutheran University! PLU is a small liberal arts school located in Tacoma, Washington. I'm glad you're here and I hope you enjoy exploring where I call home.
01:22
First floor library
Campus
PLU's Library is 3 floors, each gets progressively quieter as you go up. The first floor is great for group projects and working on computers. The second floor is good if you're studying with friends and have minimal talking. The top floor is designed to be completely silent unless you're in a study room. Come learn about our Design Lab, resources in our library, and more!
00:51
3rd floor study room
Academics
Here I am on the third floor of the library. You can reserve study rooms to work on group projects or spend time grinding out a school project.
00:34
Administration biulding at lute cafe
Academics
The Admin building is home to lots of different classrooms and offices. It houses our Student Financial Services, Welcome Center, Presidents Office, and More! You can also grab some food at the Lute Cafe on your way to class and get some hot coffee, cold drinks, or snacks and sandwiches!
02:00
Check out red square
Campus
Red Square is a central place on campus where nearly all students pass through every day. It is right between classrooms, food, and residence halls. When it's a nice day you can see students studying outside and during finals week we have therapy dogs on campus to help prepare students for finals!
01:51
Old main market and the anderson university center
Food
Old Main Market (known as Omm) on campus is our main stop for food snacks and drinks for students. Come take a look inside at the different options we have available. One of the best parts about OMM is that it's open late! You can stop by as late as 1:00am to get snacks if you're out late studying or socializing.
01:25
Welcome to the welcome center!
Campus
Welcome to the Welcome Center located in the Hauge Administration Building (known as admin). This is where all prospective students will come to check in for campus tours and meet with admission counselors. Learn about PLU's Mission Statement, what it means for me, and what being at a small school means!
00:50
The walk to names fitness center!
Campus
After leaving Reike Science Center, it's only a short walk past Foss Field to get to Names Fitness Center. As the weather gets warmer you will start to see lots of people hanging out and playing sports out on Foss!
00:14
Aglio!
Food
Aglio has pizza and pasta every every evening on a rotating schedule. They shake it up and offer many different options that typically include a Vegetarian/Vegan option as well!
00:30
Intro to dinner
Food
Inside our Anderson University Center (AUC) we have our main dining hall "The Commons". All students who have meal swipes come and eat here in the evenings. Come take a look at all the different options available inside!
