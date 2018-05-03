How long do Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tacoma, WA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tacoma weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tacoma if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)?

Below is a list of every Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) students!

What is city Tacoma, WA like?

Tacoma is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU).

Who are the tour guides for Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) tours:

Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tacoma and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person.

