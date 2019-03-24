Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Linfield College-McMinnville Campus virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Linfield College-McMinnville Campus is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Linfield College-McMinnville Campus vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Linfield College-McMinnville Campus campus by taking you around McMinnville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Linfield College-McMinnville Campus virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Linfield College-McMinnville Campus in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Linfield College-McMinnville Campus people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Linfield College-McMinnville Campus and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Linfield College-McMinnville Campus in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Linfield College-McMinnville Campus?

For your convenience, below is a list of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Linfield College-McMinnville Campus virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Linfield College-McMinnville Campus on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Linfield College-McMinnville Campus in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Linfield College-McMinnville Campus virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Linfield College-McMinnville Campus virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Linfield College-McMinnville Campus virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Linfield College-McMinnville Campus in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Linfield College-McMinnville Campus and McMinnville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:47
Outside of riley
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
Riley is one of the busiest places on campus! Not only is this the home of Starbucks and the Student Lounge, but also the game room, the ASLC offices (student council), and much more!
01:27
Rylie center!
Poppi Arrasmith
There are always events happening on campus, the Poster Session for inauguration week is just one example of student involvement on campus! There is always ways to get to know other students better and learn about their own experiences at Linfield!
02:54
Mady! and a quick look at ford hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Interview with Mady! She is super involved in the theatre program and tells us all about it!
03:29
Nicholson library
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
The library is full of great places to study, from private study rooms to cuddling up by the fire! There are also cool programs that will deliver library books from other schools that the Linfield Library doesn’t carry.
00:40
Library media center
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Don’t forget all the media sources that Linfield Students have access too!
01:42
Walker hall study abroad
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
The study abroad program at Linfield is so awesome! They support student in ways I’ve never seen before!
01:56
Hannah!
Poppi Arrasmith Interview
Interview with Hannah! Hannah is an Athletic Training Major on campus, which means she attends all the sporting events and assists injured players in any way that she can. Today she’s at the track meet!
00:54
Walker hall outside
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
The beautiful trees outside of Walker make it fun to walk to class in the morning! Linfield College’s campus very taken care of so it’s always looking gorgeous, even in the winter months!
05:27
Murdock and graf hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Murdock and Graf are the two science focused buildings on campus! Tour some labs, classrooms, and lecture halls on campus!
00:50
Pioneer hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Pioneer is the oldest building on campus, it used to make up the entirety of Linfield College! Now it houses the psychology and history departments, and also some all women dorms!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved