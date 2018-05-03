Sign Up
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) campus by taking you around Tacoma. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Pacific Lutheran University (PLU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) and Tacoma during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:31
Welcome to plu!!
Campus
Welcome to Pacific Lutheran University! PLU is a small liberal arts school located in Tacoma, Washington. I'm glad you're here and I hope you enjoy exploring where I call home.
01:22
First floor library
Campus
PLU's Library is 3 floors, each gets progressively quieter as you go up. The first floor is great for group projects and working on computers. The second floor is good if you're studying with friends and have minimal talking. The top floor is designed to be completely silent unless you're in a study room. Come learn about our Design Lab, resources in our library, and more!
00:51
3rd floor study room
Academics
Here I am on the third floor of the library. You can reserve study rooms to work on group projects or spend time grinding out a school project.
00:34
Administration biulding at lute cafe
Academics
The Admin building is home to lots of different classrooms and offices. It houses our Student Financial Services, Welcome Center, Presidents Office, and More! You can also grab some food at the Lute Cafe on your way to class and get some hot coffee, cold drinks, or snacks and sandwiches!
02:00
Check out red square
Campus
Red Square is a central place on campus where nearly all students pass through every day. It is right between classrooms, food, and residence halls. When it's a nice day you can see students studying outside and during finals week we have therapy dogs on campus to help prepare students for finals!
01:51
Old main market and the anderson university center
Food
Old Main Market (known as Omm) on campus is our main stop for food snacks and drinks for students. Come take a look inside at the different options we have available. One of the best parts about OMM is that it's open late! You can stop by as late as 1:00am to get snacks if you're out late studying or socializing.
01:25
Welcome to the welcome center!
Campus
Welcome to the Welcome Center located in the Hauge Administration Building (known as admin). This is where all prospective students will come to check in for campus tours and meet with admission counselors. Learn about PLU's Mission Statement, what it means for me, and what being at a small school means!
00:50
The walk to names fitness center!
Campus
After leaving Reike Science Center, it's only a short walk past Foss Field to get to Names Fitness Center. As the weather gets warmer you will start to see lots of people hanging out and playing sports out on Foss!
00:14
Aglio!
Food
Aglio has pizza and pasta every every evening on a rotating schedule. They shake it up and offer many different options that typically include a Vegetarian/Vegan option as well!
00:30
Intro to dinner
Food
Inside our Anderson University Center (AUC) we have our main dining hall "The Commons". All students who have meal swipes come and eat here in the evenings. Come take a look at all the different options available inside!
