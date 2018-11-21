Sign Up
Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Loyola Marymount University (LMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 48 tour videos for Loyola Marymount University (LMU), so you can expect to spend between 144 to 240 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Loyola Marymount University (LMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Loyola Marymount University (LMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Los Angeles, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Los Angeles weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Loyola Marymount University (LMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Loyola Marymount University (LMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Loyola Marymount University (LMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Los Angeles if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?

Below is a list of every Loyola Marymount University (LMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Loyola Marymount University (LMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Loyola Marymount University (LMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Loyola Marymount University (LMU) students!

What is city Los Angeles, CA like?

Los Angeles is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Loyola Marymount University (LMU).

Who are the tour guides for Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Loyola Marymount University (LMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) tours:

Loyola Marymount University (LMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Los Angeles and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in person.

01:01
Img_2223.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Sadly, we must end this. Hopefully this helped you in choosing schools!
00:11
Img_2224.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Housing on campus is ideal for freshman, as you'll stay close to your peers. Huesman hall is a freshman dorm, right next to the main dining option on campus, the Lair.
01:10
Img_2225.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Welcome to LMU! I'm here to show you all around! Let's do it!
01:04
Img_2228.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Desmond is an all-girls dorm on campus and Rosecrans is co-ed. These are two freshman dorms and around 100 residents live in each of them.
01:01
Img_2231.mov
Mathew Antony Campus
A lot of students pass through this area, so the video isn't very accurate of what a typical day looks like.
00:59
Img_2232.mov
Mathew Antony Academics
St. Rob's Auditorium is used as the College of Fine Arts, and students will likely have a class there over the course of four years. It is in the heart of campus and right near Sacred Heart Chapel.
01:25
Img_2234.mov
Mathew Antony Academics
These two buildings are for specific majors and a lot of students within those majors hangout inside of these buildings because of the educational value of them.
01:18
Img_2235.mov
Mathew Antony Food
The Lair is one of the main dining options on campus. Students get food from here around the clock, and there is always people hanging outside of it.
01:12
Img_2237.mov
Mathew Antony Campus
The Main Campus Church sits on the heart of campus and is accessible for all, throughout the day. Jesuit values resonate on campus and is filled everywhere.
01:02
Img_2244.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Student's live in residence halls their freshman years, and this is your typical dorm!
