How long do Santa Clara University (SCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Santa Clara University (SCU), so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Santa Clara University (SCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Santa Clara University (SCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Santa Clara University (SCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Santa Clara University (SCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Santa Clara, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Santa Clara University (SCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Santa Clara weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Santa Clara University (SCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Santa Clara University (SCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Santa Clara University (SCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Santa Clara University (SCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Santa Clara if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Santa Clara University (SCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Santa Clara University (SCU)?

Below is a list of every Santa Clara University (SCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Santa Clara University (SCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Santa Clara University (SCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Santa Clara University (SCU) students!

What is city Santa Clara, CA like?

Santa Clara is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Santa Clara University (SCU).

Who are the tour guides for Santa Clara University (SCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Santa Clara University (SCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Santa Clara University (SCU) tours:

Santa Clara University (SCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Santa Clara University (SCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Santa Clara and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Santa Clara University (SCU) in person.

