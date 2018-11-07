Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Santa Clara University (SCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Santa Clara University (SCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Santa Clara University (SCU), so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Santa Clara University (SCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Santa Clara University (SCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Santa Clara University (SCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Santa Clara University (SCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Santa Clara, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Santa Clara University (SCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Santa Clara weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Santa Clara University (SCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Santa Clara University (SCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Santa Clara University (SCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Santa Clara University (SCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Santa Clara if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Santa Clara University (SCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Santa Clara University (SCU)?

Below is a list of every Santa Clara University (SCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Santa Clara University (SCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Santa Clara University (SCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Santa Clara University (SCU) students!

What is city Santa Clara, CA like?

Santa Clara is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Santa Clara University (SCU).

Who are the tour guides for Santa Clara University (SCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Santa Clara University (SCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Santa Clara University (SCU) tours:

Santa Clara University (SCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Santa Clara University (SCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Santa Clara and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Santa Clara University (SCU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:36
Introduction video
August Rosedale Dorms
I'm August Rosedale and I'm a freshman here at Santa Clara University! Here is a brief intro about me and my hometown and major.
01:02
Dorm room essentials
August Rosedale Dorms
A few of the most commonly used essentials by my roommate and I.
01:06
Housing options
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief explanation of some of the housing options here at SCU.
02:10
Swig residence hall
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief tour of my dorm room here at Swig Residence Hall.
00:57
Quarter system
August Rosedale Academics
Santa Clara University is on the quarter system which I explain in this video
00:40
Religion on campus
August Rosedale
Santa Clara University is a Jesuit college but they don't push any beliefs on anyone and everyone is welcome.
00:33
Athletics
August Rosedale Campus
Santa Clara University has d1 athletics and in this video I show Steven's Stadium.
00:28
Entrance to campus
August Rosedale Campus
This video shows the main entrance to campus and the Admissions Building that you will visit if you come and tour the school!
00:51
Meal plan
August Rosedale Food
In this video I explain the meal plan options that we have here at Santa Clara University. I didn't mention in the video but meal plans for upperclassmen are different since the majority of upperclassmen live off campus.
00:57
Swig hallway / bathroom layout
August Rosedale Dorms
In this video I show a group of friends all doing homework together in the hallway of 5th floor Swig. I also explain that there are 2 bathrooms per floor (1 male, 1 female).
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved