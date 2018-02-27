Sign Up
Marist College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Marist College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for Marist College, so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Marist College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Marist College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Marist College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Marist College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Poughkeepsie, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Marist College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Poughkeepsie weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Marist College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Marist College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Marist College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Marist College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Poughkeepsie if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Marist College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Marist College?

Below is a list of every Marist College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Marist College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Marist College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Marist College students!

What is city Poughkeepsie, NY like?

Poughkeepsie is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Marist College.

Who are the tour guides for Marist College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Marist College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Marist College tours:

Marist College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Marist College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Poughkeepsie and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Marist College in person.

00:24
A classic marist introduction
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:50
My morning routine
Dorms
Since I have 3 8am classes I get up between 7 and 7:20 on most days. Marist is one of those campuses where you want to give yourself time to get to class early because they start exactly at the time your class is scheduled. Many students get breakfast after their 8ams because it gives them more time to sleep in the morning.
00:46
Campus green
Campus
The Marist campus green is more commonly referred to as the Marist campus beach. During the summer people sled down it, and in the summer or nicer weather people play catch or frisbee and do homework while taking in the views of the stone buildings and the Hudson river.
00:20
The dining hall
Food
The dining hall is conveniently located in the student center. Two of the freshman dorms are connected to it (champ and midrise). This is convenient in bad weather because you don't have to walk outside in the bad weather or in the cold of winter. All freshman that live on campus have a full meal plan (commuters get to choose how many meals they would like) they do not get a choice. The dining hall has really good ice cream which is a bonus if you like ice cream.
02:16
Hear from sam, a biology major.
This is Sam, she is a Biology major, and my roommate. This is what she thinks of Marist.
01:35
Meet briana and check out her freshman dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:37
Check out the kitchen and laundry area in sheehan hall
Dorms
Many people, myself included go to the kitchen to do homework because it is a nice place to focus. The kitchen is a nice amenity to have because sometimes it is nice to be able to cook something for yourself to eat. The laundry room is conveniently located right next to the kitchen so you can do homework at the tables while you are waiting for your laundry.
00:08
The sheahan common room
Dorms
Sheahan is one of the freshman dorms, the common room is basically standard for all freshman dorms at Marist. There is a ping pong table and a foosball table, along with some couches and a couple desks and tables to do homework.
00:54
Hear from another marist student
Dorms
Leo is the neighboring freshman dorm next to Sheehan. It's a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
02:32
Join me on a commute to class on this cold winter morning
Campus
Walking to class in the morning can be slippery when it rains or if it's icy out. Sometimes they don't get out to plow if it snows before 8ams so be prepared, I've seen first hand how many people slip and fall.
