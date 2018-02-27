How long do Marist College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for Marist College, so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Marist College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Marist College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Marist College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Marist College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Poughkeepsie, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Marist College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Poughkeepsie weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Marist College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Marist College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Marist College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Marist College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Poughkeepsie if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Marist College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Marist College?

Below is a list of every Marist College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Marist College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Marist College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Marist College students!

What is city Poughkeepsie, NY like?

Poughkeepsie is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Marist College.

Who are the tour guides for Marist College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Marist College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Marist College tours:

Marist College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Marist College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Poughkeepsie and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Marist College in person.

