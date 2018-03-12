Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Muhlenberg College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Muhlenberg College?

Visiting Muhlenberg College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Muhlenberg College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Allentown as well. Remember that Allentown is also catering to 2330 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Muhlenberg College?

The Muhlenberg College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Allentown. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express Allentown North at Muhlenberg College
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Allentown/Dorneyville at Muhlenberg College
  • Renaissance Allentown Hotel at Muhlenberg College
  • Red Roof Inn Allentown South at Muhlenberg College
  • Quality Inn at Muhlenberg College
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Allentown Cen - Dorneyville at Muhlenberg College
  • Allenwood Motel at Muhlenberg College
  • Comfort Suites at Muhlenberg College
  • Wingate by Wyndham Allentown at Muhlenberg College
  • Rodeway Inn at Muhlenberg College
  • Ramada by Wyndham Whitehall/Allentown at Muhlenberg College
  • Hotel Traylor LLC at Muhlenberg College
  • Howard Johnson Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Allentown/Dorney at Muhlenberg College
  • Sterling Hotel at Muhlenberg College
  • ParkView Inn & Conference Center at Muhlenberg College
  • The Historic Benner Mansion Bed and Breakfast at Muhlenberg College
  • Red Carpet Inn at Muhlenberg College

What do families do in Allentown when they visit Muhlenberg College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Allentown. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Muhlenberg College and see for yourself how the student make use of Allentown.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Muhlenberg College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:25
Welcome to muhlenberg!
Campus
This is the lawn in front of Academic Row and the bell tower. Victor's lament, the big red statue, is also located here. Lots of students hang out on the lawn on nice days, playing frisbee and swinging in hammocks. Lots of orientation activities also take place here including a candlelight welcoming ceremony.
01:07
Hi i'm sarah!
Campus
Hi I'm Sarah! I am a first year student here at Muhlenberg and I am so excited to be showing you around. Hopefully one day you too will be a mule.
00:50
Welcome to our quad
Dorms
This is the quad located in "freshman land" between Prosser, Walz and Brown, the three freshman dorms. In the fall, the RA's of all the freshman dorms throw a barbecue for everyone on campus. The quad is usually used as a hangout and meet-up spot by the freshmen.
03:40
Welcome to my room
Dorms
01:05
Welcome to academic row
Campus
Welcome to Academic Row! All of the main academic buildings are located here. An easy way to remember the order of the buildings is STHEM for Science, Trumbower, Haaus, Ettinger, Moyer.
01:12
Check out the life sports center!
Campus
This is the Life Sports Center, or LSC for short. There is a cardio loft, a weight room, gymnasium, field house, pool, racquetball rooms and a wrestling room here. All freshman have to take a course called "Principals of Fitness and Wellness" in which you are taught how to use the equipment in the gym.
01:22
Outside the center for the arts
Campus
Sarah introduces you to the Center for the Arts on Muhlenberg College campus. The Center for the Arts is home to theatre, dance, music and visual arts. It is a beautiful building and something arts related is always going on.
01:30
Sarah takes you inside the center for the arts
Campus
03:20
My friend thomas talks about theatre
Campus
I'm here in the Red Door with my friend Thomas who is a theatre major and he is going to talk about the basics of Muhlenberg Theatre. We will talk about the different types of shows you can do since theatre is such a huge part of Muhlenberg and how theatre looks as a freshman.
00:49
New science building
Academics
This is the New Science Building. Fun fact, it actually doesn't have a real name yet, so most people just call it "New Sci" for short.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved