Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

Visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Bronxville as well. Remember that Bronxville is also catering to 1283 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

The Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Bronxville. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Ramada by Wyndham Yonkers at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Yonkers Westchester County at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Metro Motel at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Courtyard By Marriot at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Yonkers Westchester County at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Hyatt Place New York/Yonkers at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Bronx Guesthouse at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • River Road Motor Inn at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Yonkers Gateway Motel at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Royal Regency Hotel at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Dawn's B&B at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers - Westchester at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)

What do families do in Bronxville when they visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Bronxville. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Bronxville.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:20
Meet tess and get ready to tour sarah lawrence!
Academics
Meet Tess, a first-year at Sarah Lawrence College, and get ready for your tour of SLC!
00:29
A tour of the north lawn
Take a tour of the North Lawn, one of two of SLC's quads. A hotspot for students (when the weather is nice) and home to an SLC gem: The TeaHaus! Surrounding the north lawn are dorms and classrooms (some of our classrooms are in our dorm buldings)!
01:42
Tess and sophie on campus size, location, and campus culture!
Tess and Sophie walk around the North Lawn while talking about SLC's proximity to New York City, campus life, and the weather in Bronxville.
00:32
The south lawn!
Campus
Take a quick tour of the South Lawn, the second quad on Sarah Lawrence Campus. Surroudning this quad is the Pub, The Performing Arts Center, and Westlands (our landmark building). Bonus points if you can spot the "Yoko" a sculpture you can sit on (named after alumnae Yoko Ono)!
01:10
Ben talks about why he chose sarah lawrence and the student life here!
Listen to Ben, a first-year, talk about why he chose Sarah Lawrence, what he likes and dislikes about SLC, and the campus culture!
04:03
Tess talks about why she chose sarah lawrence, campus life, and academics!
Academics
On her way to the library, Tess talks about why she chose Sarah Lawrence, her favorite and least favorite parts, and gives the rundown of an SLC student.
01:07
The performing arts center!
Campus
This is the P.A.C! Home to most of the theatre classes at SLC, and a majority of the school performances. Get a sneak peek at the set for an upcoming show, and a look at the lobby!
00:56
A classroom in the p.a.c!
Campus
A tour of a classroom in the Performing Arts Center, and a bit about the types of classrooms at SLC.
01:54
Lila and makela talk about why they chose sarah lawrence!
Academics
Listen to Lila and Makela, two first-years, talk about why they chose Sarah Lawrence, what they like and dislike about SLC, and the campus culture!
01:39
Hill house!
Dorms
Take a tour of a typical Freshman dorm! Hill House is one of the many on-campus living options for first-year students. Before Sarah Lawrence bought it, Hill House was just a regular apartment building, so it doesn't have that dormroom feel.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved