When is the best time to visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

Visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Bronxville as well. Remember that Bronxville is also catering to 1283 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

The Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Bronxville. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Bronxville when they visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Bronxville. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Bronxville.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

