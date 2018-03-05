Sign Up
Stevens Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

Visiting Stevens Institute of Technology depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Stevens Institute of Technology twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hoboken as well. Remember that Hoboken is also catering to 2956 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

The Stevens Institute of Technology admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hoboken. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Hoboken when they visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hoboken. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Stevens Institute of Technology and see for yourself how the student make use of Hoboken.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:10
Justin introduces himself
Dorms
Justin introduces himself and gives some background on who he is. Looking forward to a great tour!
00:43
Justin tells you about stevens
Campus
Justin talks to you about where Stevens Institute of Technology is located, its size, how many students go there, and what the weather is like. Hoboken is an amazing town and it's such a great city to go to school in. Stevens has a diverse population from all over the world and is truly an international campus.
00:20
Justin shows you pier a in hoboken
Justin shows you around a really nice place to go and hang out in Hoboken. There are also Piers B and C further north. All Piers offer something unique.
00:22
Walking along the water in hoboken
Hoboken has an amazing view along the water. Great for taking photos of the NYC skyline or just soaking in the view.
00:46
Meet chris!
Campus
Chris talks about who he is and talks about his experiences at Stevens.
00:25
Check out our turf field
Campus
Justin shows you the turf field and talks about some of the athletics. Additionally he talks about the gym requirements.
00:47
Jonas hall room tour
Dorms
Justin shows you around his room in Jonas Hall at Stevens. Describes some of the different aspects of the rooms.
00:15
Thank you everyone!
Campus
Thank you everyone for joining me on this tour. I hope this was informative and helps you get a sense of what Stevens is like. Thanks again!
00:21
A look inside of the library
Academics
Justin takes you inside the library at Stevens and talks about his favorite places to study.
00:13
Awesome architecture in hoboken
Hoboken has a lot of really interesting and cool architecture. This Walgreeens used to be a bank and it just transformed the inside.
