When is the best time to visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

Visiting Stevens Institute of Technology depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Stevens Institute of Technology twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hoboken as well. Remember that Hoboken is also catering to 2956 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

The Stevens Institute of Technology admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hoboken. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Hoboken when they visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hoboken. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Stevens Institute of Technology and see for yourself how the student make use of Hoboken.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Stevens Institute of Technology?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

