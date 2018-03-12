Sign Up
Muhlenberg College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Muhlenberg College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for Muhlenberg College, so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Muhlenberg College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Muhlenberg College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Muhlenberg College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Muhlenberg College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Allentown, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Muhlenberg College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Allentown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Muhlenberg College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Muhlenberg College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Muhlenberg College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Muhlenberg College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Allentown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Muhlenberg College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Muhlenberg College?

Below is a list of every Muhlenberg College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Muhlenberg College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Muhlenberg College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Muhlenberg College students!

What is city Allentown, PA like?

Allentown is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Muhlenberg College.

Who are the tour guides for Muhlenberg College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Muhlenberg College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Muhlenberg College tours:

Muhlenberg College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Muhlenberg College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Allentown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Muhlenberg College in person.

00:25
Welcome to muhlenberg!
Campus
This is the lawn in front of Academic Row and the bell tower. Victor's lament, the big red statue, is also located here. Lots of students hang out on the lawn on nice days, playing frisbee and swinging in hammocks. Lots of orientation activities also take place here including a candlelight welcoming ceremony.
01:07
Hi i'm sarah!
Campus
Hi I'm Sarah! I am a first year student here at Muhlenberg and I am so excited to be showing you around. Hopefully one day you too will be a mule.
00:50
Welcome to our quad
Dorms
This is the quad located in "freshman land" between Prosser, Walz and Brown, the three freshman dorms. In the fall, the RA's of all the freshman dorms throw a barbecue for everyone on campus. The quad is usually used as a hangout and meet-up spot by the freshmen.
03:40
Welcome to my room
Dorms
01:05
Welcome to academic row
Campus
Welcome to Academic Row! All of the main academic buildings are located here. An easy way to remember the order of the buildings is STHEM for Science, Trumbower, Haaus, Ettinger, Moyer.
01:12
Check out the life sports center!
Campus
This is the Life Sports Center, or LSC for short. There is a cardio loft, a weight room, gymnasium, field house, pool, racquetball rooms and a wrestling room here. All freshman have to take a course called "Principals of Fitness and Wellness" in which you are taught how to use the equipment in the gym.
01:22
Outside the center for the arts
Campus
Sarah introduces you to the Center for the Arts on Muhlenberg College campus. The Center for the Arts is home to theatre, dance, music and visual arts. It is a beautiful building and something arts related is always going on.
01:30
Sarah takes you inside the center for the arts
Campus
03:20
My friend thomas talks about theatre
Campus
I'm here in the Red Door with my friend Thomas who is a theatre major and he is going to talk about the basics of Muhlenberg Theatre. We will talk about the different types of shows you can do since theatre is such a huge part of Muhlenberg and how theatre looks as a freshman.
00:49
New science building
Academics
This is the New Science Building. Fun fact, it actually doesn't have a real name yet, so most people just call it "New Sci" for short.
