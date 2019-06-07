Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

National Chengchi University (NCCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are National Chengchi University (NCCU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. National Chengchi University (NCCU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of National Chengchi University (NCCU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the National Chengchi University (NCCU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the National Chengchi University (NCCU) campus by taking you around Taipei City. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a National Chengchi University (NCCU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit National Chengchi University (NCCU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of National Chengchi University (NCCU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the National Chengchi University (NCCU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting National Chengchi University (NCCU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting National Chengchi University (NCCU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a National Chengchi University (NCCU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring National Chengchi University (NCCU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting National Chengchi University (NCCU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the National Chengchi University (NCCU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a National Chengchi University (NCCU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a National Chengchi University (NCCU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting National Chengchi University (NCCU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour National Chengchi University (NCCU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience National Chengchi University (NCCU) and Taipei City during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
04:19
Final goodbye! exchange is ending...
It has been an honor to show you all NCCU while on exchange. This semester will forever hold a special place in my heart and I am so grateful to have been able to document and show you all a piece of it. Thank you Campus Reels for providing me with this voice and platform.
03:36
Interview with mat: language barrier? culture shock?
Interview
Mat is one of my friends also here on exchange from Switzerland! In this video, we talk about his experience at NCCU, considering language barriers, if he's had culture shock and how he got involved on campus at NCCU.
06:22
Nccu's ciee exchange program: an option for american students
Academics
My friends Danielle and Jessie explain NCCU's CIEE exchange program. Learn how this program is different from the one I am enrolled in. CIEE has options for exchange programs all around the world!
01:24
Interviewing rita (part 4): why do taiwanese students pick nccu?
Interview
In this video, Rita shares why Taiwanese students pick NCCU. In this video, she comments on NCCU's reputation and why people want to come here.
02:44
Interviewing rita (part 3): how would you generalize nccu students?
In this interview, I ask Rita if she can generalize the typical NCCU student.
04:32
Interviewing rita (part 2): nccu academic & party culture
Interview
In this video, Rita shares NCCU's academic and party culture from a local student perspective!
03:41
Meet my roommate, rita! her perspective on nccu & i-house (part 1)
Interview
Meet my roommate, Rita! Rita is a local Taiwanese student and I thought it would be helpful to have her talk about her perspective on NCCU and I-House! She is a junior, like me, and one of the few local students living in I-House.
03:21
Nightlife: night markets in taipei!
Food
Visiting and exploring Taipei's plethora of night markets is a great way to spend your night. If you aren't a fan of drinking or clubbing but still want to be able to go out at night, then night markets are the option for you! You can even start your night out at the night market then continue for a night of drinking afterwards. Either way-- night markets here in Taipei and in Taiwan are a must.
04:07
Nighlife: drinking
There is a range of night life here in Taipei and at NCCU. From hanging out with friends on campus, to the club or the bar, you can always find something to do.
04:21
Dorms up on the mountain | danielle's dorm tour
Dorms
Dorm 10 is another option for exchange students at NCCU. It is the second nicest dorm option on campus (I-House is the best!) It is located on upper campus on the mountain!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved