When is the best time to visit New York University (NYU)?

Visiting New York University (NYU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit New York University (NYU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 25314 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit New York University (NYU)?

The New York University (NYU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Washington Square Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Arlo SoHo at New York University (NYU)

Hyatt Union Square New York at New York University (NYU)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Manhattan-Chelsea at New York University (NYU)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at New York University (NYU)

Blue Moon Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Holiday Inn Express New York City - Chelsea at New York University (NYU)

The Ridge Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Seton Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Times Square at New York University (NYU)

Hotel Pennsylvania at New York University (NYU)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center Area at New York University (NYU)

SIXTY SoHo Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Holiday Inn Manhattan-Financial District at New York University (NYU)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Midtown Park Ave at New York University (NYU)

Hilton New York Fashion District at New York University (NYU)

New York Marriott Downtown at New York University (NYU)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Midtown East at New York University (NYU)

Pod 51 Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Four Points by Sheraton New York Downtown at New York University (NYU)

The Standard, High Line at New York University (NYU)

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village at New York University (NYU)

The Standard, East Village at New York University (NYU)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Herald Square at New York University (NYU)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue at New York University (NYU)

Carlton Arms Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Holiday Inn New York City - Times Square at New York University (NYU)

Row NYC at New York University (NYU)

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Downtown East at New York University (NYU)

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at New York University (NYU)

Holiday Inn Express New York City-Wall Street at New York University (NYU)

Hyatt Place New York/Midtown -South at New York University (NYU)

Residence Inn by Marriott New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center Area at New York University (NYU)

Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan at New York University (NYU)

The Bowery House at New York University (NYU)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Central Park at New York University (NYU)

Holiday Inn Express Times Square South at New York University (NYU)

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center Area at New York University (NYU)

The Avalon Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Holiday Inn Manhattan 6th Ave - Chelsea at New York University (NYU)

NobleDen Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Tribeca at New York University (NYU)

The Maxwell New York City at New York University (NYU)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/SoHo at New York University (NYU)

Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan SoHo Village at New York University (NYU)

Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York at New York University (NYU)

Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Chelsea at New York University (NYU)

Wyndham Garden Chinatown at New York University (NYU)

The James New York – SoHo at New York University (NYU)

McCarren Hotel & Pool at New York University (NYU)

Hyatt Place Long Island City/New York City at New York University (NYU)

Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza at New York University (NYU)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York City - Chelsea at New York University (NYU)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York City - Financial District at New York University (NYU)

Millennium Hilton New York Downtown at New York University (NYU)

THE PAUL NYC- Hotel New York City at New York University (NYU)

nyma, The New York Manhattan Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Bryant Park Hotel at New York University (NYU)

Hilton Garden Inn NYC Financial Center/Manhattan Downtown at New York University (NYU)

What do families do in New York when they visit New York University (NYU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at New York University (NYU) and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit New York University (NYU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: