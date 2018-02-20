Sign Up
New York University (NYU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit New York University (NYU)?

Visiting New York University (NYU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit New York University (NYU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 25314 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit New York University (NYU)?

The New York University (NYU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Washington Square Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Arlo SoHo at New York University (NYU)
  • Hyatt Union Square New York at New York University (NYU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn New York/Manhattan-Chelsea at New York University (NYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at New York University (NYU)
  • Blue Moon Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Holiday Inn Express New York City - Chelsea at New York University (NYU)
  • The Ridge Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Seton Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Times Square at New York University (NYU)
  • Hotel Pennsylvania at New York University (NYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center Area at New York University (NYU)
  • SIXTY SoHo Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Holiday Inn Manhattan-Financial District at New York University (NYU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn New York/Midtown Park Ave at New York University (NYU)
  • Hilton New York Fashion District at New York University (NYU)
  • New York Marriott Downtown at New York University (NYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Midtown East at New York University (NYU)
  • Pod 51 Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Four Points by Sheraton New York Downtown at New York University (NYU)
  • The Standard, High Line at New York University (NYU)
  • Walker Hotel Greenwich Village at New York University (NYU)
  • The Standard, East Village at New York University (NYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Herald Square at New York University (NYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue at New York University (NYU)
  • Carlton Arms Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Holiday Inn New York City - Times Square at New York University (NYU)
  • Row NYC at New York University (NYU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Downtown East at New York University (NYU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at New York University (NYU)
  • Holiday Inn Express New York City-Wall Street at New York University (NYU)
  • Hyatt Place New York/Midtown -South at New York University (NYU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center Area at New York University (NYU)
  • Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan at New York University (NYU)
  • The Bowery House at New York University (NYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Central Park at New York University (NYU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Times Square South at New York University (NYU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Downtown Manhattan/World Trade Center Area at New York University (NYU)
  • The Avalon Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Holiday Inn Manhattan 6th Ave - Chelsea at New York University (NYU)
  • NobleDen Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn New York/Tribeca at New York University (NYU)
  • The Maxwell New York City at New York University (NYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/SoHo at New York University (NYU)
  • Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan SoHo Village at New York University (NYU)
  • Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York at New York University (NYU)
  • Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Chelsea at New York University (NYU)
  • Wyndham Garden Chinatown at New York University (NYU)
  • The James New York – SoHo at New York University (NYU)
  • McCarren Hotel & Pool at New York University (NYU)
  • Hyatt Place Long Island City/New York City at New York University (NYU)
  • Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza at New York University (NYU)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York City - Chelsea at New York University (NYU)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York City - Financial District at New York University (NYU)
  • Millennium Hilton New York Downtown at New York University (NYU)
  • THE PAUL NYC- Hotel New York City at New York University (NYU)
  • nyma, The New York Manhattan Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Bryant Park Hotel at New York University (NYU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn NYC Financial Center/Manhattan Downtown at New York University (NYU)

What do families do in New York when they visit New York University (NYU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at New York University (NYU) and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit New York University (NYU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:52
Let me introduce myself!
Campus
I'm really excited to meet you guys and show you around our LARGE campus, but most importantly to introduce you to New York City (:
03:53
The city!
What's the best part of city? Well, let's ask some people and see what they say! Is it the Broadway shows? Is it the food? The fashion? Or just the place that contains it all like... hmm.. Time Square?!
01:14
Look, classrooms!
Academics
NYU is a very spread out campus, so class sizes can range anywhere from a small conference room to a large studio room to maybe even a theater? The classrooms sizes for every major varies, but here's what my classrooms look like!
02:55
The campus "squares"
NYU's Campus is so far integrated into the city, that even the parks become study spots for students year-round! Washington Square Park (or WaSquPa) and Union Square are too heavily frequented places by us students here! Full of chess, dancers, singers, rap battles, and lots of time FREE food!
03:01
Hidden gem (important building): how to make money on campus
The thing about being in college, it's expensive. NYU is a little more expensive than most, and New York City, is very expensive. So, you're going to need something to balance out your budget so you're account isn't always at zero! And after a while, you may not want to ask your parents for money anymore! I honestly don't hear about enough people taking advantage of these two things, especially not freshmen!
02:29
New york transportation!
Yes, the dreaded New York subway. I want to give you a taste of what it's like in all of it's LOUD glory! And maybe you might even prefer this *slightly more expensive* alternative to the subway, uber, or Lyft! Who knows? But, get your MTA Metro Cards ready, for the subway jungles!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=40.7552083,-73.98741330000001&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 40.7552083 !here_should_be_longitude! -73.98741330000001
05:52
Dorm rooms!
Dorms
The First Year Residence Hall process is not a very easy one! Yeah, the videos on the websites help, but you're not exactly sure which one to choose or how beneficial it is living on campus? Maybe this can help you! Living on campus first year makes the transition much easier, and the buildings cater to us as students with what ever we need including study rooms, dance rooms, music practice rooms, and some dorms even have computer labs and black box theaters!
01:43
The la la- library!!
Academics
The center of all knowledge on campus! Eight Floors of books, study rooms, printers, computers, and sleeping, studying students! NYU shares our library with The New School and Parsons! Welcome to (depending on your major) where you'll be spending MUCH of your time (:
00:51
Stern school of business (it's just pretty.. in such a business way)
Academics
If you're a business, management, accounting, marketing, advertising, finance, or any major that leads around this road, then you'll be visiting this building quite a lot!
02:07
Hmmm, where can i study?
Academics
Studying is a HUGE part of college, and if you want to do it right? You've got to find the best places! So, here's a few I've found so far that have worked well for me and helped me ace my tests (well, most of them).
