When is the best time to visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

Visiting Stony Brook University (SBU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Stony Brook University (SBU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Stony Brook as well. Remember that Stony Brook is also catering to 16583 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

The Stony Brook University (SBU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Stony Brook. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Holiday Inn Express Stony Brook-Long Island, an IHG Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Estate at Three Village Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

The Stony Brookside Bed & Bike Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Hilton Garden Inn Stony Brook at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Holiday Inn Express Hauppauge-Long Island, an IHG Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Danford's Hotel & Marina at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Residence Inn by Marriott Long Island Holtsville at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Holtsville Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Holiday Inn Long Island - Islip Arpt East, an IHG Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Radisson Hotel Hauppauge-Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Homewood Suites by Hilton Ronkonkoma at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Америка Бест Валью Инн at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Bayles Estate Bed and Breakfast at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Windwatch at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Jake's 58 Casino Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

The Smithtown Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Коммек Мотор Инн at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Fairfield Inn by Marriott Medford Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Americas Best Value Inn Smithtown Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Hampton Inn Long Island - Brookhaven at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Residence Inn by Marriott Long Island Islip/Courthouse Complex at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Hampton Inn Long Island/Commack at Stony Brook University (SBU)

The Lakeland Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

The Ocean Bay House at Stony Brook University (SBU)

112 Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

The Fox and Owl Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Midway Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

The Ransome Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Hyatt Regency Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Clarion Hotel & Conference Center at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Sayville Motor Lodge at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Howard Johnson Express Inn - Commack Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Bay Shore Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Deer Park Motor Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Land's End Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Islip - MacArthur Airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Comfort Inn Medford-Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Residence Inn by Marriott Long Island Hauppauge/Islandia at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Olympic Motor Lodge at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Rodeway Inn Macarthur Airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Shore Motor Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Hampton Inn Long Island/Islandia at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Courtyard by Marriott Long Island Islip/Courthouse Complex at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Кортярд бай Мариотт Лонг-Айленд Макартур Эйрпорт at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Marriot MacArthur airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Bellport Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Budget Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Long Island Brookhaven at Stony Brook University (SBU)

Травелодж бай Уиндхэм Бэй Шор Лонг-Айленд at Stony Brook University (SBU)

What do families do in Stony Brook when they visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Stony Brook. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Stony Brook University (SBU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Stony Brook.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: