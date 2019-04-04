Sign Up
Stony Brook University (SBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

Visiting Stony Brook University (SBU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Stony Brook University (SBU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Stony Brook as well. Remember that Stony Brook is also catering to 16583 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

The Stony Brook University (SBU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Stony Brook. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express Stony Brook-Long Island, an IHG Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Estate at Three Village Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • The Stony Brookside Bed & Bike Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Stony Brook at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Hauppauge-Long Island, an IHG Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Danford's Hotel & Marina at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Long Island Holtsville at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Holtsville Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Holiday Inn Long Island - Islip Arpt East, an IHG Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Radisson Hotel Hauppauge-Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Ronkonkoma at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Америка Бест Валью Инн at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Bayles Estate Bed and Breakfast at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Windwatch at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Jake's 58 Casino Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • The Smithtown Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Коммек Мотор Инн at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Medford Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Americas Best Value Inn Smithtown Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Hampton Inn Long Island - Brookhaven at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Long Island Islip/Courthouse Complex at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Hampton Inn Long Island/Commack at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • The Lakeland Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • The Ocean Bay House at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • 112 Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • The Fox and Owl Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Midway Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • The Ransome Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Hyatt Regency Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Clarion Hotel & Conference Center at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Sayville Motor Lodge at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Howard Johnson Express Inn - Commack Hotel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Bay Shore Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Deer Park Motor Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Land's End Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Islip - MacArthur Airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Comfort Inn Medford-Long Island at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Long Island Hauppauge/Islandia at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Olympic Motor Lodge at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Rodeway Inn Macarthur Airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Shore Motor Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Hampton Inn Long Island/Islandia at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Long Island Islip/Courthouse Complex at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Кортярд бай Мариотт Лонг-Айленд Макартур Эйрпорт at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Marriot MacArthur airport at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Bellport Inn at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Budget Motel at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Long Island Brookhaven at Stony Brook University (SBU)
  • Травелодж бай Уиндхэм Бэй Шор Лонг-Айленд at Stony Brook University (SBU)

What do families do in Stony Brook when they visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Stony Brook. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Stony Brook University (SBU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Stony Brook.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Stony Brook University (SBU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:24
Introduction
Olivia Ford Campus
Hey Guys! I am Olivia Ford. I am currently a junior at Stony Brook University. I am a Business Management (Finance Specialization) and French double major with an Applied Mathematics and Statistics minor. I am currently a Resident Assistant in Roth Quad, Finance Society President, a brother in the co-ed business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi and am a member in Sigma Beta Honors Society. I also hold two jobs on campus- a Student Assistant at the Office of the President and an Office Assistant in the Business Office in the DoIT department. I am super excited to be your personal tour guide and give you the inside scoop on Stony Brook University.
05:04
How to choose classes at stony brook and what my class schedule looks like
Olivia Ford Academics
In this video, I explain how choosing classes at Stony Brook works and share my class schedule with y'all. Stony Brook makes it super easy to take a ton of classes (if you want), graduate early or graduate with two majors and one (or several minors). One of the things I love about Stony Brook is their wide course offering and many sections for each class. It makes it super easy to take classes when you want, with what professor you want and when scheduling other things (like extracurriculars or jobs).
07:03
Explaining first-year housing, what a "ugc" is and mandatory 101 classes
Olivia Ford Dorms
First-Year Housing is super unique at Stony Brook University because you can literally live (almost) anywhere you want to! I think it is super important to understand that a UGC doesn't define you, and that it basically only determines where you live and who you live with. Because of that, please make sure to choose where you want to live based on what quads offer! Do you want corridor or suite style? Do you want a pond, balconies or maybe a place that has an open door policy? It's totally up to you!
03:32
Let's talk about dining!
Olivia Ford Food
So... in this video I am real with you guys. First- Years have to get unlimited meal plans now but it definitely has its pros and cons PLUS it's only for the first year and then you can choose whatever you want! In my opinion, dining dollars will always be the superior choice because of the variety on campus but you will see for yourself if you decide to come here.
04:30
Life as a ra, how ras play into your first-year experience, how to become a ra and getting involved at stony brook
Olivia Ford Dorms
In this video, I talk about life as an RA, how RAs play into your first-year experience, how to become a RA and getting involved at Stony Brook. To be completely honest, getting involved at Stony Brook is SUPER HARD. Many students isolate themselves in their rooms and don't get out until sophomore, junior or even senior year. This is the biggest regret that people have because Stony Brook is a super awesome place with super awesome people. Definitely expect to have to make an effort to get yourself out there and make yourself known, because if you don't- who will do it for you?!
04:08
Tour the engineering building and quad
Olivia Ford Academics
Here you will see a tour of the Engineering Building and Quad! It is home to the College of Engineering which encompasses many of the majors and minors here at Stony Brook University including but not limited to: Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Computer Science, Technological Systems Management etc. I also show you a peek into one of my classrooms!
02:29
Tour frey hall with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
Olivia Ford Campus
Frey Hall is one of the most popular Academic Buildings on campus! It has a few large lecture halls on the first floor, where I was able to show you all in this video-but also a bunch of small classrooms on the second and third floor. It is a fairly new building with new facilities (even in the classrooms, where there are outlets connected to every seat).
02:34
Tour of harriman hall: home to the college of business at stony brook university
Olivia Ford Academics
This is a short tour of Harriman Hall: Home to the College of Business at Stony Brook University. Unfortunately I was not able to show you a classroom, but a lot of business classes are held in Harriman Hall as well as most College of Business clubs and organizations (like mine this semester- Stony Brook Finance Society)!
03:24
Inside the humanities building: advising, sinc sites and the atrium
Olivia Ford Academics
The Humanities Building is one of our prettiest Academic Buildings on campus! It is home to advising, a SINC site, the Atrium and more (including english and political science classes). It is also where you can pick up the food and drinks that you may purchase from different clubs and organizations that they sell for fundraising purposes. In addition, the Atrium is also a really great, quiet and lowkey place to study.
01:25
Tour the javits center with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
Olivia Ford Academics
The Javits Center is home to pretty much the largest lecture halls on campus. Each room fits about 500-600 students (with both a main and balcony level). Depending on your intended major, if you come to Stony Brook, you will most likely have a class in here. But don't you worry, these classes will have a 53 minute recitation that is mandatory and go with the class. These recitations meet weekly with a TA and about 30 of your other classmates. They are super helpful and a great place to ask questions and meet new people.
