University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

Visiting University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of College Park as well. Remember that College Park is also catering to 26889 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

The University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in College Park. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites College Park-University Area at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • The Hotel at The University of Maryland at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Best Western Plus College Park Hotel at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Holiday Inn Washington-College Pk (I-95) at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Howard Johnson by Wyndham College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Greenbelt at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Quality Inn at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Econo Lodge at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Cambria Hotel College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Beautiful Home - UMD NASA Archives at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/Greenbelt at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham College Park Wash DC Area at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Anthony's Bed and Breakfast 2 at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Hampton Inn College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Econo Lodge at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Cherry Hill Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Silver Springs at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Budget Inn at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Greenbelt at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
  • Red Roof Inn Washington, DC - College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

What do families do in College Park when they visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around College Park. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) and see for yourself how the student make use of College Park.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:27
Meet nicole!
Check out my videos as I show you around the University of Maryland!
00:44
Nicole shows you her favorite spot on campus
Academics
The view from the second floor patio of the McKeldin Library is one of my favorite hidden gems on campus! When it's warm out, the patio is a great study spot or just a nice place to hang out with friends and overlook the beautiful mall!
00:18
Views from a study lounge!
Dorms
The study lounges are great hangout spots for getting work done or socializing! Sometimes the Resident Assistant (RA - basically a parent to everyone on their floor) will organize events that take place in the study lounges; we've had pancake nights, movie nights, hot cocoa bars, and more.
00:38
Sacrifices to testudo
These videos were all taken during finals, when people would go to extremes to make sure they would get a good grade on their final exams, papers, or projects. The amount of luck you need generally is reflected in the size or value of your sacrifice, so things from TVs, couches, candies, and coffee all make their way onto Testudo's statue in times of need.
01:41
Check out mckeldin mall - the main quad on campus
The Mall, located at the center of campus, is usually super crowded in-between classes because it's the hub of a lot of academic buildings. But after classes end, it's usually filled with students lounging, hanging out on hammocks, getting work done, or tossing a frisbee! There are also events held here throughout the year, from carnivals with rides to activity fairs showing off all 800+ of the school's clubs and organizations.
00:56
My morning routine
Dorms
Check out what a normal morning usually looks like for me! My routine varies based on what my schedule for that day looks like, but I generally try to have a stable routine down.
01:19
Nicole gives you a tour of her dorm room
Dorms
This will give you an idea of what dorms at UMD usually look like! Keep in mind that my roommate and I both lofted our beds, so our room has more floor space than most. I highly recommend lofting if you have the ability!
00:20
Check out the eppley recreation center
Eppley is the largest gym on campus and it provides students with plenty of unique opportunities to get moving, such as a rock wall, group fitness classes like Body Combat, racquetball courts, ping pong, and more. There's also a great smoothie place inside, which is an awesome incentive for a workout!
00:30
Nicole shows you a classroom and lecture hall
Academics
Classes at the University can vary a lot in terms of size, so there are plenty of different classroom sizes and configurations to accommodate the needs of a given class. The first classroom pictured holds around 30 students, whereas the lecture hall pictured can hold several hundred students.
00:08
"they look like ants"
This is a very common sight on weekdays during classes! Everyone has somewhere to be. If walking doesn't cut it for you, a lot of students also choose to bike, skateboard, or scooter to class instead.
