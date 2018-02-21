When is the best time to visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

Visiting University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of College Park as well. Remember that College Park is also catering to 26889 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

The University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in College Park. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites College Park-University Area at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

The Hotel at The University of Maryland at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Best Western Plus College Park Hotel at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Holiday Inn Washington-College Pk (I-95) at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Howard Johnson by Wyndham College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Residence Inn by Marriott Greenbelt at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Quality Inn at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Econo Lodge at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Cambria Hotel College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Beautiful Home - UMD NASA Archives at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/Greenbelt at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Super 8 by Wyndham College Park Wash DC Area at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Anthony's Bed and Breakfast 2 at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Hampton Inn College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Econo Lodge at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Cherry Hill Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Home2 Suites by Hilton Silver Springs at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Budget Inn at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Courtyard by Marriott Greenbelt at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Days Inn by Wyndham College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

TownePlace Suites by Marriott College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

Red Roof Inn Washington, DC - College Park at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

What do families do in College Park when they visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around College Park. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) and see for yourself how the student make use of College Park.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: