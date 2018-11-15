What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Wooster?

What type of housing does Wooster provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Wooster, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 83.0 Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true 3.0 Fraternity Housing true 3.0 Single-student Apartments true 11.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at The College of Wooster?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The College of Wooster dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The College of Wooster, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The College of Wooster feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The College of Wooster dorm rooms?

The The College of Wooster dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The College of Wooster on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The College of Wooster likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

