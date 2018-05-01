Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Ball State University (BSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Ball State University (BSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 58 tour videos for Ball State University (BSU), so you can expect to spend between 174 to 290 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Ball State University (BSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Ball State University (BSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Ball State University (BSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Ball State University (BSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Muncie, IN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Ball State University (BSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Muncie weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Ball State University (BSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Ball State University (BSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Ball State University (BSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Ball State University (BSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Muncie if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Ball State University (BSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Ball State University (BSU)?

Below is a list of every Ball State University (BSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Ball State University (BSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Ball State University (BSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Ball State University (BSU) students!

What is city Muncie, IN like?

Muncie is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Ball State University (BSU).

Who are the tour guides for Ball State University (BSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Ball State University (BSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Ball State University (BSU) tours:

Ball State University (BSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Ball State University (BSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Muncie and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Ball State University (BSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:36
+ good morning!
Campus
Hi ya from Muncie! It's a quiet, beautiful morning in the Quad and while I'm off to my 9a, I am so excited to share with you what Ball State has to offer you as a potential student!
01:17
Let's take a stroll through the quad together.
Campus
The 'Quad' is the original par tof campus on the southwest side. It's the largest grass area in campus. If you like this, be sure to also check out duck pond on the north end or the Cardinal Greenway that follows the White River.
01:10
How big? how size effects the ball state experience
Campus
Ball State has a population of about 20,000 students as compared to schools such as Purdue (40,000) or IU (50,000) and covers over 700 acres. It is spaced out enough to feel like you have breathing room, but not so anything is beyond walking distance.
00:50
Sursa + emens
Campus
Sursa and Emens are two of the main performance halls on Ball State and they are right across from each other. Sursa is for music productions, while Emens is for anything. Tickets for event sin either hall are tremendously discounted for students (sometimes even free); you do not want to miss out on events at these two places!
01:25
Lecture halls and class size || teacher's college
Academics
Lecture halls are not used for most classes at Ball State, but like anywhere, there are a few. Pro tip: anticipate buying an iclicker. I rented mine the first time I needed it and had to buy it back again later. Also, for renting books, Ball State does price match Amazon or Chegg, but know that the return line at the bookstore at the end of the semester is unbearable. You may want to just opt for the $2 dollar shipping charge.
00:40
Interactive learning spaces || robert bell
Academics
An interactive learning space in another classroom form besides what you would typically think of. There isn't much of a seating arrangement, the chair swivels, the desks detach, and most walls are whiteboards to help cultivate a creative learning environment.
01:44
Real talks: roommates
I just want to take a minute and talk with you about roommates. Of course it can be a hesitancy for many students and I want to share a some advice for having a more productive experience living with roommates for the first time.
01:26
It's room tour time!
Dorms
Double rooms at Ball State are the standard. While many renovations are going on in housing complexes that have much newer amenities than my room, I wanted to show you it anyway, so that if you get placed somewhere else you will only be pleasantly surprised. Remember you are more than welcome to move the furniture and add your personal touches to make it feel like home to you.
00:57
Housing bathrooms || woodworth
Dorms
Here I just talk a bit about how bathrooms are laid out at Ball State and what to expect with the different types. Sometimes this can be confusing when men and women live int he same complex so I wanted to clarify.
00:26
Amazing opportunity || inside scope at the immersive learning showcase ||
Academics
Immersive Learning courses are a way for students to learn beyond the traditional parameters of a classroom while still earning valuable credit. They typically are not lecture based and assignments have more creative freedom or opportunities to work in a specific field that most classes do. You can read more about past projects under Entrepreneurial Learning on the university website (https://cms.bsu.edu). Sometimes these can even replace other course requirements, just talk to your advisor.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved