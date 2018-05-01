How long do Ball State University (BSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 58 tour videos for Ball State University (BSU), so you can expect to spend between 174 to 290 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Ball State University (BSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Ball State University (BSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Ball State University (BSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Ball State University (BSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Muncie, IN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Ball State University (BSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Muncie weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Ball State University (BSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Ball State University (BSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Ball State University (BSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Ball State University (BSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Muncie if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Ball State University (BSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Ball State University (BSU)?

Below is a list of every Ball State University (BSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Ball State University (BSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Ball State University (BSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Ball State University (BSU) students!

What is city Muncie, IN like?

Muncie is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Ball State University (BSU).

Who are the tour guides for Ball State University (BSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Ball State University (BSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Ball State University (BSU) tours:

Ball State University (BSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Ball State University (BSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Muncie and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Ball State University (BSU) in person.

