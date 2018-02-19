Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Pepperdine University (PU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Pepperdine University (PU)?

Visiting Pepperdine University (PU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Pepperdine University (PU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Malibu as well. Remember that Malibu is also catering to 3514 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Pepperdine University (PU)?

The Pepperdine University (PU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Malibu. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Malibu when they visit Pepperdine University (PU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Malibu. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Pepperdine University (PU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Malibu.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Pepperdine University (PU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Now
00:23
I'm erin from chicago, il!
Meet Erin from Pepperdine University. A freshman from Chicago, Illinois, she loves goldfish (the snack) and dogs (the animal).
01:42
Pepperdine's quick & basic facts
Academics
Pepperdine has people of diverse backgrounds. We are affiliated with the Church of Christ, but you do not have to be affiliated with that denomination to attend. You do not have to be Christian at all! Pepperdine welcomes people of all faith backgrounds, nationalities, genders, races, etc. Whoever you are, we'd love to see you apply!
00:34
The waves cafe - my favorite thing about pepperdine
Campus
All students at Pepperdine get a meal plan which is a dollar for dollar system. If your sandwich costs $5, it costs 5 meal points. A fun little bonus is that both the Starbucks and the Jamba Juice on campus take meal points! Save those gift cards you got at graduation, use your meal points instead.
01:19
Convocation requirement
Academics
At Pepperdine each student has to get 14 convocation credits in a semester. There are tons of creative ways to get this requirement done without having to go down to the gym on wednesday mornings! A crowd favorite is Celebration Chapel on fridays: students gather to sing worship songs and then hear a Pepperdine student speak. Students also have the option to sign up for mentorship. Each time you meet with your staff/faculty mentor you get a convo credit!
00:21
Amphitheater
Campus
My favorite convocation event happens in the amphitheater every Friday morning: Celebration Chapel! It is a student-led ministry (run by students for students) that leads worship for about 45 minutes. We all gather and sing praise.
00:16
Hangout spot on campus
Campus
This spot in the library is one of my favorites. There are also random picnic tables and benches all over campus, which are perfect for sitting, working, or chatting with an ocean view!
01:31
Payson library
Campus
The library was renovated last year and is now huge and beautiful! Students can reserve study rooms inside with large tables and whiteboards for working on group projects.
00:45
Check out our international programs
Campus
At Pepperdine, almost all sophomores go abroad. We are number 1 in the nation for sending students out across the world! When we go to a different country, we all live together on a Pepperdine campus with Pepperdine faculty. This is AMAZING because it means that all credits transfer! There is no hassle and all of the classes help you graduate. Financial aid also follows you abroad, so if you can afford a semester at Pepperdine you can afford a semester abroad.
00:53
The plaza!
Campus
The plaza is the center of main campus and is easily accessible from all academic buildings. The benches by the fountain have a statue of George Pepperdine, our founder, reading a bible. Those benches are a favorite place to watch the sunset over the ocean.
00:49
Academic buildings
Campus
Pepperdine's academic buildings are an actual maze, but we will get through it together, I promise. In the lobby of one building is a huge fish tank that you can sit by while you do homework!
