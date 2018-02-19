Sign Up
Pepperdine University (PU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Pepperdine University (PU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for Pepperdine University (PU), so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Pepperdine University (PU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Pepperdine University (PU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Pepperdine University (PU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Pepperdine University (PU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Malibu, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Pepperdine University (PU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Malibu weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Pepperdine University (PU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Pepperdine University (PU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Pepperdine University (PU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Pepperdine University (PU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Malibu if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Pepperdine University (PU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Pepperdine University (PU)?

Below is a list of every Pepperdine University (PU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Pepperdine University (PU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Pepperdine University (PU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Pepperdine University (PU) students!

What is city Malibu, CA like?

Malibu is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Pepperdine University (PU).

Who are the tour guides for Pepperdine University (PU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Pepperdine University (PU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Pepperdine University (PU) tours:

Pepperdine University (PU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Pepperdine University (PU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Malibu and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Pepperdine University (PU) in person.

00:23
I'm erin from chicago, il!
Meet Erin from Pepperdine University. A freshman from Chicago, Illinois, she loves goldfish (the snack) and dogs (the animal).
01:42
Pepperdine's quick & basic facts
Academics
Pepperdine has people of diverse backgrounds. We are affiliated with the Church of Christ, but you do not have to be affiliated with that denomination to attend. You do not have to be Christian at all! Pepperdine welcomes people of all faith backgrounds, nationalities, genders, races, etc. Whoever you are, we'd love to see you apply!
00:34
The waves cafe - my favorite thing about pepperdine
Campus
All students at Pepperdine get a meal plan which is a dollar for dollar system. If your sandwich costs $5, it costs 5 meal points. A fun little bonus is that both the Starbucks and the Jamba Juice on campus take meal points! Save those gift cards you got at graduation, use your meal points instead.
01:19
Convocation requirement
Academics
At Pepperdine each student has to get 14 convocation credits in a semester. There are tons of creative ways to get this requirement done without having to go down to the gym on wednesday mornings! A crowd favorite is Celebration Chapel on fridays: students gather to sing worship songs and then hear a Pepperdine student speak. Students also have the option to sign up for mentorship. Each time you meet with your staff/faculty mentor you get a convo credit!
00:21
Amphitheater
Campus
My favorite convocation event happens in the amphitheater every Friday morning: Celebration Chapel! It is a student-led ministry (run by students for students) that leads worship for about 45 minutes. We all gather and sing praise.
00:16
Hangout spot on campus
Campus
This spot in the library is one of my favorites. There are also random picnic tables and benches all over campus, which are perfect for sitting, working, or chatting with an ocean view!
01:31
Payson library
Campus
The library was renovated last year and is now huge and beautiful! Students can reserve study rooms inside with large tables and whiteboards for working on group projects.
00:45
Check out our international programs
Campus
At Pepperdine, almost all sophomores go abroad. We are number 1 in the nation for sending students out across the world! When we go to a different country, we all live together on a Pepperdine campus with Pepperdine faculty. This is AMAZING because it means that all credits transfer! There is no hassle and all of the classes help you graduate. Financial aid also follows you abroad, so if you can afford a semester at Pepperdine you can afford a semester abroad.
00:53
The plaza!
Campus
The plaza is the center of main campus and is easily accessible from all academic buildings. The benches by the fountain have a statue of George Pepperdine, our founder, reading a bible. Those benches are a favorite place to watch the sunset over the ocean.
00:49
Academic buildings
Campus
Pepperdine's academic buildings are an actual maze, but we will get through it together, I promise. In the lobby of one building is a huge fish tank that you can sit by while you do homework!
