Scripps College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Scripps College?

Visiting Scripps College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Scripps College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Claremont as well. Remember that Claremont is also catering to 968 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Scripps College?

The Scripps College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Claremont. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center at Scripps College
  • American Inn & Suites at Scripps College
  • Hotel Casa 425 at Scripps College
  • Claremont Lodge at Scripps College
  • Ontario Inn & Suites at Scripps College
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Claremont at Scripps College
  • Valley Vista Motel at Scripps College
  • Stardust Motel at Scripps College
  • Star Motel at Scripps College
  • Pomona Lodge Motel at Scripps College
  • Deluxe Motel at Scripps College
  • Super Inn Motel at Scripps College
  • Los Angeles / Pomona / Fairplex KOA at Scripps College
  • Golden Bear Inn at Scripps College
  • Pala Motel at Scripps College
  • Knights Inn Claremont at Scripps College
  • Galleria Motel at Scripps College
  • Motel 6 Claremont CA at Scripps College
  • Foothill Suites at Scripps College
  • Rancho Motel at Scripps College
  • Sunset Motel Pomona at Scripps College
  • Double Tree at Scripps College
  • Best Ontario Inn at Scripps College
  • Sands Motel at Scripps College
  • Pomona Inn Motel at Scripps College
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Upland Ontario CA at Scripps College

What do families do in Claremont when they visit Scripps College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Claremont. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Scripps College and see for yourself how the student make use of Claremont.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Scripps College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Featured Video
Introductions!
Academics
Introducing myself and the consortium!
An unusually hasty morning before chemistry
I had a 6 minute morning routine to catch the shuttle to campus today. Yikes! 
On my way to chemistry lecture!
Academics
I met up with my friends from second semester chemistry on the way to our lectures!
A view of chem lecture before it starts!
Academics
Even though lectures are the larger classes, there is still only around 30 students in the lecture hall. It's super easy and common to ask questions and get help in class.
00:53
Academics
Entering the world of night lab! Time to do chemistry!
01:26
Academics
My lab professor explains this week's lab on cobalt analysis.
00:53
Academics
The Keck Science Center is the main science resource of the 5Cs.
02:25
Academics
The humanities building houses most of the Scripps only courses. Most courses are open to students of all 5Cs.
01:33
Academics
A small preview of a Scripps class.
00:48
Campus
This is me in the morning after my first early class, heading home.
