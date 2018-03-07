When is the best time to visit Scripps College?

Visiting Scripps College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Scripps College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Claremont as well. Remember that Claremont is also catering to 968 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Scripps College?

The Scripps College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Claremont. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Claremont when they visit Scripps College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Claremont. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Scripps College and see for yourself how the student make use of Claremont.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Scripps College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

