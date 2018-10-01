Sign Up
Portland State University (PSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Portland State University (PSU)?

Visiting Portland State University (PSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Portland State University (PSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Portland as well. Remember that Portland is also catering to 19648 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Portland State University (PSU)?

The Portland State University (PSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Portland. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Portland when they visit Portland State University (PSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Portland. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Portland State University (PSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Portland.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Portland State University (PSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

02:39
Smith memorial student union
Academics
Smith Memorial Student Union is one of the Hubs at Portland State. Many resources, clubs, and restaurant are housed here, including Student Government.
03:01
Cramer hall & lincoln hall
Academics
Cramer and Lincoln Halls are two of the four central PSU buildings, other than Smith which is the Student Union and Neuberger which is under construction. Each of these buildings have many classrooms and serve as office spaces for academic departments. Lincoln Hall is our hub of the arts.
00:29
My daily routine
In this video, I go about my day. I wake, I go to class, I go to work, I go to Student Government, I go home.
05:18
Engineering building and research opportunities
Academics
While I show the Engineering Building, I also discuss professor-student relationships and the bountiful research opportunities being born at Portland State.
02:57
Science, research, and teaching center
Academics
I discuss 'mixer' opportunities through my research program, fossils from the Museum of Natural History, and an important self-discovery I made in this building.
03:49
Library & work life balance
Academics
In this video, I show the library and talk about its resources. I also delve into some of my tips for work-life balance.
04:56
Cool spots to hangout (and the worst one)
In this video, I show students the hanging out at the sports field after-hours, discuss bar etiquette, and take you to one of the worst places on campus.
04:33
My night out!
In this video, I show you my night out with friends to the Curious Comedy Club
01:24
My (last year) dorm
Dorms
Here I discuss my dorm at PSU, and some highlights of living on campus
03:20
The heart of psu
Food
In this video, I show you the center of PSU and give you a taste of one of the coolest events the school has all year: Party in the Park.
