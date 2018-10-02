When is the best time to visit Washington State University (WSU)?

Visiting Washington State University (WSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Washington State University (WSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Pullman as well. Remember that Pullman is also catering to 24100 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Washington State University (WSU)?

The Washington State University (WSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Pullman. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pullman at Washington State University (WSU)

Quality Inn Paradise Creek at Washington State University (WSU)

American Travel Inn at Washington State University (WSU)

Residence Inn by Marriott Pullman at Washington State University (WSU)

Coast Hilltop Inn at Washington State University (WSU)

Nendels Inn at Washington State University (WSU)

The State Inn at Washington State University (WSU)

Cougar Land Motel at Washington State University (WSU)

Courtyard by Marriott Pullman at Washington State University (WSU)

What do families do in Pullman when they visit Washington State University (WSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Pullman. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Washington State University (WSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Pullman.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Washington State University (WSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: