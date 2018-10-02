Sign Up
Washington State University (WSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Washington State University (WSU)?

Visiting Washington State University (WSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Washington State University (WSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Pullman as well. Remember that Pullman is also catering to 24100 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Washington State University (WSU)?

The Washington State University (WSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Pullman. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pullman at Washington State University (WSU)
  • Quality Inn Paradise Creek at Washington State University (WSU)
  • American Travel Inn at Washington State University (WSU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Pullman at Washington State University (WSU)
  • Coast Hilltop Inn at Washington State University (WSU)
  • Nendels Inn at Washington State University (WSU)
  • The State Inn at Washington State University (WSU)
  • Cougar Land Motel at Washington State University (WSU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Pullman at Washington State University (WSU)

What do families do in Pullman when they visit Washington State University (WSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Pullman. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Washington State University (WSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Pullman.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Washington State University (WSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

03:27
Coman hall floor tour
Dorms
Coman Hall is a popular dorm on the north side of campus. It is a scholar hall that has a high percentage of students involved in Greek life! It is a co-ed dorm with female and male floors.
01:05
Interview with my roommate!
Academics
Interview with my roommate, Kirsten! She shares her major, why she chose to come to Washington State, and what the campus is like.
02:30
Dorm room tour!
Dorms
Coman Hall has some of the biggest dorm rooms on campus. They are known for having large closets, lots of floor space, and huge windows! Here, I show two of the more popular ways to set up beds in dorms.
04:14
Study sesh and greek life
First look into how I study with my friend! We talk about greek life and sororities at WSU. Over 60% of the campus is involved in Greek life in some form.
03:12
The best view on campus
Campus
The top of the library has one of the best views of campus! Up there you can see almost all of Northside, including the practice fields, water tower, and even the beautiful hills of the Palouse.
04:41
The bookie
The Bookie is our resident bookstore! It's filled with everything from school supplies and textbooks to makeup. It's also the best place to get all your WSU gear!
03:20
My favorite academic hall
Academics
The Spark is my personal favorite academic hall! Not only is the design modern and very cool, but there are also a variety of different classrooms that make engaging easy. With a Starbucks on the ground floor and a rooftop deck, this is one of the best places to study!
02:19
Honors college and class sizes
Academics
Interview with my friend Haley on the Honors College here at WSU! We compare the difference in class sizes and she explains what the Honors College is.
03:36
Tour of the cub!
Food
The Compton Union Building is the social hub of campus! With plenty of study spots, places to eat, and even a movie theater, it's one of my favorite places to hang out with friends.
01:40
Glenn terrell mall
Campus
The Glenn Terrell Mall is located in the center of campus and connects students to the library, CUB building, and various other academic halls. If you're looking for clubs to join, this place is always filled with booths!
