Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Portland State University (PSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Portland State University (PSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 40 tour videos for Portland State University (PSU), so you can expect to spend between 120 to 200 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Portland State University (PSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Portland State University (PSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Portland State University (PSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Portland State University (PSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Portland, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Portland State University (PSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Portland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Portland State University (PSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Portland State University (PSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Portland State University (PSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Portland State University (PSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Portland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Portland State University (PSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Portland State University (PSU)?

Below is a list of every Portland State University (PSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Portland State University (PSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Portland State University (PSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Portland State University (PSU) students!

What is city Portland, OR like?

Portland is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Portland State University (PSU).

Who are the tour guides for Portland State University (PSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Portland State University (PSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Portland State University (PSU) tours:

Portland State University (PSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Portland State University (PSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Portland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Portland State University (PSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:39
Smith memorial student union
Academics
Smith Memorial Student Union is one of the Hubs at Portland State. Many resources, clubs, and restaurant are housed here, including Student Government.
03:01
Cramer hall & lincoln hall
Academics
Cramer and Lincoln Halls are two of the four central PSU buildings, other than Smith which is the Student Union and Neuberger which is under construction. Each of these buildings have many classrooms and serve as office spaces for academic departments. Lincoln Hall is our hub of the arts.
00:29
My daily routine
In this video, I go about my day. I wake, I go to class, I go to work, I go to Student Government, I go home.
05:18
Engineering building and research opportunities
Academics
While I show the Engineering Building, I also discuss professor-student relationships and the bountiful research opportunities being born at Portland State.
02:57
Science, research, and teaching center
Academics
I discuss 'mixer' opportunities through my research program, fossils from the Museum of Natural History, and an important self-discovery I made in this building.
03:49
Library & work life balance
Academics
In this video, I show the library and talk about its resources. I also delve into some of my tips for work-life balance.
04:56
Cool spots to hangout (and the worst one)
In this video, I show students the hanging out at the sports field after-hours, discuss bar etiquette, and take you to one of the worst places on campus.
04:33
My night out!
In this video, I show you my night out with friends to the Curious Comedy Club
01:24
My (last year) dorm
Dorms
Here I discuss my dorm at PSU, and some highlights of living on campus
03:20
The heart of psu
Food
In this video, I show you the center of PSU and give you a taste of one of the coolest events the school has all year: Party in the Park.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved