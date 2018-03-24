Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Saint Louis University (SLU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Saint Louis University (SLU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 76 tour videos for Saint Louis University (SLU), so you can expect to spend between 228 to 380 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Saint Louis University (SLU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Saint Louis University (SLU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Saint Louis University (SLU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Saint Louis University (SLU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Louis, MO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Saint Louis University (SLU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Louis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Saint Louis University (SLU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Saint Louis University (SLU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Saint Louis University (SLU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Saint Louis University (SLU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Louis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Saint Louis University (SLU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Saint Louis University (SLU)?

Below is a list of every Saint Louis University (SLU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Saint Louis University (SLU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Saint Louis University (SLU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Saint Louis University (SLU) students!

What is city Saint Louis, MO like?

Saint Louis is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Saint Louis University (SLU).

Who are the tour guides for Saint Louis University (SLU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Saint Louis University (SLU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Saint Louis University (SLU) tours:

Saint Louis University (SLU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Saint Louis University (SLU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Louis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Saint Louis University (SLU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:48
Welcome to slu! get to know your tour guide sara!
Dorms
Hi everyone! My name is Sara and I am so excited to be your CampusReel Tour Guide of Saint Louis University (SLU)! I have so many things I want to fill you in on and I really hope you consider SLU after watching these videos!
01:05
Our mascot the billiken and chaifetz arena!!
The Billiken is our mascot and is voted as one of the coolest mascots to have! Students come out to this statue and rub its belly for good luck on exams! Then Chaifetz Arena is our basketball stadium and it is also a concert venue. We have D1 sports at SLU as well and you definitely don't want to miss basketball games because they are always giving out free things. Also, the basketball games are FREE!
00:31
Center of campus: the clocktower!
Campus
This is the iconic Clocktower! This is the center of campus where you can find a large sitting area, a ton of fountains, and great views of the campus. In the warmer months, the fountains turn on around the clocktower and by the steps!
01:24
The quad!
Campus
Welcome to the Quad! People are always out here throwing the frisbee or baseball around, relaxing in hammocks, or studying on the lawn! We also have our Christmas tree set up here during the winter!
00:55
Upperclassmen on-campus apartments!
Dorms
Welcome to the Village Apartments for upperclassmen students. This is only for upperclassmen students and is on the west end of campus. These are very nice and a great alternative to living off-campus!
01:19
Why do i love a medium sized school?!?
I discuss all of the reasons why I love that SLU is a medium sized school on my commute back from class!
01:50
Hogwarts on campus?? the samuel cupples house!
Campus
The Samuel Cupples House is an iconic landmark in the center of campus! We often refer to it as our Hogwarts House! This building also has an art museum in the basement, although offers no real purpose to students other than its aesthetic.
03:17
Mtv dorm tour? welcome to my crib in grand hall!
Dorms
Welcome to my dorm in Grand Hall! I live on the third floor in a deluxe suite. I am in a double room, in a suite with four people total. We have two bathrooms: one with a sink and a toilet and another with a sink and a shower. Our room is handicap accessible as well.
01:55
Grand hall: sara shows you one of the typical kitchens!!
Dorms
This is one of the kitchens we have in Grand Hall. There are kitchens on every odd numbered floor in Grand. Each one has a microwave, stove, and oven plus a ton of space for food preparation and conversations with friends. Also, if you need to make a phone call or study in a quiet place, the kitchen is awesome for that!
01:29
Grand hall: the huge lounge on each floor!!
Dorms
This is the MASSIVE lounge space we have on each floor in Grand Hall. The views are amazing from the lounges and they are a perfect place to study, hang out with friends, and watch TV. The TV has an HDMI port so you can plug your laptop in and watch your own shows! Our lounge is a bit more quiet but each floor has its own atmosphere!!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved