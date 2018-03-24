How long do Saint Louis University (SLU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 76 tour videos for Saint Louis University (SLU), so you can expect to spend between 228 to 380 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Saint Louis University (SLU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Saint Louis University (SLU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Saint Louis University (SLU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Saint Louis University (SLU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Louis, MO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Saint Louis University (SLU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Louis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Saint Louis University (SLU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Saint Louis University (SLU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Saint Louis University (SLU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Saint Louis University (SLU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Louis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Saint Louis University (SLU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Saint Louis University (SLU)?

Below is a list of every Saint Louis University (SLU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Saint Louis University (SLU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Saint Louis University (SLU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Saint Louis University (SLU) students!

What is city Saint Louis, MO like?

Saint Louis is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Saint Louis University (SLU).

Who are the tour guides for Saint Louis University (SLU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Saint Louis University (SLU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Saint Louis University (SLU) tours:

Saint Louis University (SLU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Saint Louis University (SLU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Louis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Saint Louis University (SLU) in person.

