Saint Louis University (SLU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Saint Louis University (SLU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Saint Louis University (SLU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Saint Louis University (SLU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Saint Louis University (SLU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Saint Louis University (SLU) campus by taking you around Saint Louis. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Saint Louis University (SLU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Saint Louis University (SLU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Saint Louis University (SLU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Saint Louis University (SLU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Saint Louis University (SLU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Saint Louis University (SLU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Saint Louis University (SLU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Saint Louis University (SLU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Saint Louis University (SLU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Saint Louis University (SLU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Saint Louis University (SLU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Saint Louis University (SLU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Saint Louis University (SLU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Saint Louis University (SLU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Saint Louis University (SLU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Saint Louis University (SLU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Saint Louis University (SLU) and Saint Louis during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:48
Welcome to slu! get to know your tour guide sara!
Dorms
Hi everyone! My name is Sara and I am so excited to be your CampusReel Tour Guide of Saint Louis University (SLU)! I have so many things I want to fill you in on and I really hope you consider SLU after watching these videos!
01:05
Our mascot the billiken and chaifetz arena!!
The Billiken is our mascot and is voted as one of the coolest mascots to have! Students come out to this statue and rub its belly for good luck on exams! Then Chaifetz Arena is our basketball stadium and it is also a concert venue. We have D1 sports at SLU as well and you definitely don't want to miss basketball games because they are always giving out free things. Also, the basketball games are FREE!
00:31
Center of campus: the clocktower!
Campus
This is the iconic Clocktower! This is the center of campus where you can find a large sitting area, a ton of fountains, and great views of the campus. In the warmer months, the fountains turn on around the clocktower and by the steps!
01:24
The quad!
Campus
Welcome to the Quad! People are always out here throwing the frisbee or baseball around, relaxing in hammocks, or studying on the lawn! We also have our Christmas tree set up here during the winter!
00:55
Upperclassmen on-campus apartments!
Dorms
Welcome to the Village Apartments for upperclassmen students. This is only for upperclassmen students and is on the west end of campus. These are very nice and a great alternative to living off-campus!
01:19
Why do i love a medium sized school?!?
I discuss all of the reasons why I love that SLU is a medium sized school on my commute back from class!
01:50
Hogwarts on campus?? the samuel cupples house!
Campus
The Samuel Cupples House is an iconic landmark in the center of campus! We often refer to it as our Hogwarts House! This building also has an art museum in the basement, although offers no real purpose to students other than its aesthetic.
03:17
Mtv dorm tour? welcome to my crib in grand hall!
Dorms
Welcome to my dorm in Grand Hall! I live on the third floor in a deluxe suite. I am in a double room, in a suite with four people total. We have two bathrooms: one with a sink and a toilet and another with a sink and a shower. Our room is handicap accessible as well.
01:55
Grand hall: sara shows you one of the typical kitchens!!
Dorms
This is one of the kitchens we have in Grand Hall. There are kitchens on every odd numbered floor in Grand. Each one has a microwave, stove, and oven plus a ton of space for food preparation and conversations with friends. Also, if you need to make a phone call or study in a quiet place, the kitchen is awesome for that!
01:29
Grand hall: the huge lounge on each floor!!
Dorms
This is the MASSIVE lounge space we have on each floor in Grand Hall. The views are amazing from the lounges and they are a perfect place to study, hang out with friends, and watch TV. The TV has an HDMI port so you can plug your laptop in and watch your own shows! Our lounge is a bit more quiet but each floor has its own atmosphere!!
