University of Missouri-Kansas City Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Missouri-Kansas City tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for University of Missouri-Kansas City, so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Missouri-Kansas City and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Missouri-Kansas City tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Missouri-Kansas City tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Missouri-Kansas City in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kansas City, MO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Missouri-Kansas City, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kansas City weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Missouri-Kansas City website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Missouri-Kansas City tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Missouri-Kansas City starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Missouri-Kansas City students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kansas City if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Missouri-Kansas City admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Missouri-Kansas City?

Below is a list of every University of Missouri-Kansas City building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Missouri-Kansas City tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Missouri-Kansas City include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Missouri-Kansas City students!

What is city Kansas City, MO like?

Kansas City is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Who are the tour guides for University of Missouri-Kansas City on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Missouri-Kansas City. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Missouri-Kansas City tours:

University of Missouri-Kansas City, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Missouri-Kansas City is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kansas City and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Missouri-Kansas City in person.

00:30
Umkc are you ready to change the world? 30 sec.
Amanda Horne Academics
If you act on your ambitions, if you’re driven by your dreams, if your goal is to leave your mark, then UMKC is for you! We offer more than 125 degree programs to expand your horizons, a central KC location at the heart of innovation, and the inside track on resume building internships and jobs. So, are you ready to change the world?

00:15
Umkc are you ready to change the world? 15 sec.
Amanda Horne Academics
Are you ready to change the world? UMKC is located in Kansas City, MO, and offers more than 125 degree programs to expand your horizons, a diverse campus and resume building internships and jobs. #RoosDo
00:58
Hunter's favorite spots on the umkc campus
Amanda Horne Campus
Follow UMKC student Hunter as he visits his favorite spots on campus
00:43
Why mariah loves being a umkc roo!
Amanda Horne Campus
Follow UMKC student Mariah as she shares her top reasons why being a Roo is great!
01:59
Kiara jimenez, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Academics
Meet Kiara, a UMKC Student from St. Louis

01:47
Paul chlemir, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Campus
UMKC Student Introduction Paul Chlemir
01:45
Atlas sizemore, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Academics
Meet Atlas Sizemore, they are a freshman Engineering major from St. Louis. Atlas wants to go into biomedical engineering to work with prosthetics. 
01:59
Zay walker, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Meet Zay Walker and why He Chose UMKC
01:00
Why josephine loves living on umkc's volker campus
Anna Swink Dorms
Checkout why Josephine loves living on campus! 
01:59
Diego berlingeri, dallas, tx
Oleh Milchenko
Meet UMKC Health Sciences Student Diego Berlingeri
