Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Missouri-Kansas City Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Missouri-Kansas City virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Missouri-Kansas City is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Missouri-Kansas City virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Missouri-Kansas City vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus by taking you around Kansas City. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Missouri-Kansas City virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Missouri-Kansas City in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Missouri-Kansas City is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Missouri-Kansas City people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Missouri-Kansas City and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Missouri-Kansas City in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Missouri-Kansas City?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Missouri-Kansas City places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Missouri-Kansas City virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Missouri-Kansas City on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Missouri-Kansas City in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Missouri-Kansas City virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Missouri-Kansas City virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Missouri-Kansas City virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Missouri-Kansas City in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Missouri-Kansas City. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Missouri-Kansas City and Kansas City during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:30
Umkc are you ready to change the world? 30 sec.
Amanda Horne Academics
If you act on your ambitions, if you’re driven by your dreams, if your goal is to leave your mark, then UMKC is for you! We offer more than 125 degree programs to expand your horizons, a central KC location at the heart of innovation, and the inside track on resume building internships and jobs. So, are you ready to change the world?

00:15
Umkc are you ready to change the world? 15 sec.
Amanda Horne Academics
Are you ready to change the world? UMKC is located in Kansas City, MO, and offers more than 125 degree programs to expand your horizons, a diverse campus and resume building internships and jobs. #RoosDo
00:58
Hunter's favorite spots on the umkc campus
Amanda Horne Campus
Follow UMKC student Hunter as he visits his favorite spots on campus
00:43
Why mariah loves being a umkc roo!
Amanda Horne Campus
Follow UMKC student Mariah as she shares her top reasons why being a Roo is great!
01:59
Kiara jimenez, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Academics
Meet Kiara, a UMKC Student from St. Louis

01:47
Paul chlemir, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Campus
UMKC Student Introduction Paul Chlemir
01:45
Atlas sizemore, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Academics
Meet Atlas Sizemore, they are a freshman Engineering major from St. Louis. Atlas wants to go into biomedical engineering to work with prosthetics. 
01:59
Zay walker, st. louis
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Meet Zay Walker and why He Chose UMKC
01:00
Why josephine loves living on umkc's volker campus
Anna Swink Dorms
Checkout why Josephine loves living on campus! 
01:59
Diego berlingeri, dallas, tx
Oleh Milchenko
Meet UMKC Health Sciences Student Diego Berlingeri
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved