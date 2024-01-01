YOU'RE WATCHING
Samford University (SU) Campus
01:45
Bethany takes you through propst and a lab!
Propst is Samford's science building. It's where chemistry, anatomy, biology, and labs all take place. The conservatory, where our own greenhouse is, houses hundreds of pants to be enjoyed by students in between classes. The other side also has a planetarium that puts on weekly shows showing the stars. I show some of my time in Organic Chemistry lab waiting for a reaction to occur.
01:13
Bethany tells you why she chosesamford!
My decision to come to Samford was not a simple one! I started with some schools closer to home (North Carolina), but those ended up not working out. So I kept looking at different options and my dad told me about Samford. He knew about it from working with Samford Alum. After checking it online and visiting Samford, I fell in love! So I ended up applying, getting in, and coming to Samford after settling some financials. I was able to get merit scholarship, as well as a scholarship for my major. This just confirmed that I had picked the right place. The reasons I was drawn to Samford was how beautiful it was, but more importantly, the community that is inevitable felt at Samford. The alumni are very active, as well as I was reached out to by many faculty members and through letters during my decision-making time. I knew I was wanted at Samford and not just a number, and so I wanted Samford University back!
01:46
Bethany and brenna explain convo and show you reid!
Reid is one of two chapels on campus, Hodges being the other. It is an open space throughout the week for anyone to worship or reflect, except for on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10-11 when students meet to hear from different speakers for something called convocation. Students are not required to go to every convocation, only to have 30 collectively by the time they are a junior, and 60 before being allowed to graduate. Brenna is a rockstar at receiving her credits- so aspire to be her :). There are also events that happen at different nights that give convo credit as well, so very possible to receive the required amount.
02:46
The academic quad at samford university!
This is the main entrance to Samford University, where the infamous Mr. Beeson and picture spot is, as well as the library. The students do joke about the grass being green, this is done with fertilizer and it is brown past the entrance. Shown is the academic buildings, from Russell to Reid to Chapmen to Brooks to Law school to Library to DBH and the caf. These are the main buildings at the center of campus known as the "quad." Hodges is our second chapel on campus and is also a quiet pace for peace during the week and used by a church on weekends. Buchanon is our school of music and Harrison theatre is the student theatre used for different classes shows.
01:06
Bethany welcomes you to ben brown and chs
Ben Brown is located between our dining hall/student center and the library; which makes it a good and popular hangout spot. On this we day we were doing what is called "tabling." Tabling is when an organization, such as Tri Delta, sets up a table on ben brown to sell goods, raise awareness, and sign-ups for the organizations at the beginning of the semesters. CHS is our College of Health and Sciences it is where nursing majors will spend much of their time and also where everyone takes concepts, our physical education class. CHS was previously the headquarters for Southern Living magazine and as such is beautifully laid as you will see.
02:31
A trip into downtown birmingham!
Downtown Birmingham is definitely known for its coffee shops, brunch spots, and churches. As well as a few other cant miss landmarks such as Pepper Place market, Sloss Furnaces, and Alabama Theater. The Redcat is a favourite of mine and Samford students, known for great lattes and mochas! The Collective is my favourite hair salon, located right next to pepper place and has a super sweet staff! Pepper place market is a fresh goods and homemade sales market open on Saturday mornings. Sloss hosts a music festival each summer with a long list of well know artists and also has a haunted house during the month of October. Art is definitely a growing movement in Birmingham-and it's showing!
02:14
What sports are like at samford!
Samford students are very competitive and thus like to be involved with sports themselves. Amelia, a friend of mine, was supporting friends she had on the team by making signs for them and cheering them on during their intramural basketball game. As well as some of my friend's team playing basketball for fun in our intramural gym, Siebert. Gameday often includes tailgating beforehand, we tend to dress up for football games and then all out in red and navy for basketball and baseball. Our student I.D. is our ticket to all athletic events and we have a pretty active student section for games, especially home conference games. Samford takes care of its students and has the best seating for the student section.
02:18
Tour of pete hanna and fitness center!
Pete Hanna is where our Mens and Womens basketball teams, as well as our volleyball team play. Its also where some Greek life events take place and where the fitness center is located. On the upper level is where the Bulldog club is, our alumni supporters of athletics, as well as a merchandise store. On the other side is where our fitness center is located, this is not shown on tour, but I think it is an important part o anyone who would like to stay fit while in college. It's not too big, but definitely possible to get a good workout in. Zumba, barre classes, and swimming are also available, and free to students, in the lower levels of Siebert.
02:11
Bethany takes you to the education building and explains its role!
The education building has been a big resource for me personally, the lobby is very homey and comfortable to study in. And the great news is- you don't have to be an education major to enjoy it! There are books for teachers to use while preparing lessons and plenty of sitting space. DBH has one of the most used auditoriums on campus, as it is used for interest meetings. Interest meetings are when big events, such as step sing or rush, are coming up to explain what all being apart of that event entails.
