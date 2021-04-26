Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

San Diego State University (SDSU)

2024 SDSU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 75.0% of freshman live on campus at SDSU?

What type of housing does SDSU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at SDSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at San Diego State University (SDSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, San Diego State University (SDSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of San Diego State University (SDSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make San Diego State University (SDSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of San Diego State University (SDSU) dorm rooms?

The San Diego State University (SDSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of San Diego State University (SDSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and San Diego State University (SDSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

03:03
Zura floor and room details
Dorms
Get a better look at what living at SDSU could be like :)
05:32
Ruis tours maya & olmeca residence hall
Dylan Dauenhauer Dorms
Check out this freshman housing tour of a triple room in Maya and Olmeca at SDSU.
00:39
Lizzie interviews freshman about their dorm experince!
Dorms
Lauren and Brooke are twins who share the same dorm room! Their floor is a Residential Learning Community for Performing Arts majors.
10:05
Ra sarah tours south campus plaza south
Sarah Williams Dorms
Take a tour of South Campus Plaza South! Learn about the role of a resident advisor, hear about life in the residence halls, tour the building, and finally tour a room! Visit housing.sdsu.edu for more information.
02:12
Interdisciplinary studies major and cuic dorms
Dorms
If you don't wanna choose, SDSU is the place for you! You can make your own major here :D
03:16
On-campus housing at sdsu
Hannah Bowen Dorms
Get an inside look at what it's like to live on-campus at SDSU. For more information, visit housing.sdsu.edu
03:15
Sophomore housing at sdsu
Hannah Bowen Dorms
Get an inside look at what it's like to live on-campus at SDSU as a sophomore. For more information, visit housing.sdsu.edu

San Diego State University (SDSU)

10:05
Ra sarah tours south campus plaza south
Sarah Williams Dorms
Take a tour of South Campus Plaza South! Learn about the role of a resident advisor, hear about life in the residence halls, tour the building, and finally tour a room! Visit housing.sdsu.edu for more information.

San Diego State University (SDSU) 5500 Campanile Dr

03:16
On-campus housing at sdsu
Hannah Bowen Dorms
Get an inside look at what it's like to live on-campus at SDSU. For more information, visit housing.sdsu.edu
03:15
Sophomore housing at sdsu
Hannah Bowen Dorms
Get an inside look at what it's like to live on-campus at SDSU as a sophomore. For more information, visit housing.sdsu.edu

San Diego State University (SDSU) Cuicacalli Residence Hall

02:12
Interdisciplinary studies major and cuic dorms
Dorms
If you don't wanna choose, SDSU is the place for you! You can make your own major here :D

San Diego State University (SDSU) Maya Residence Hall

00:39
Lizzie interviews freshman about their dorm experince!
Dorms
Lauren and Brooke are twins who share the same dorm room! Their floor is a Residential Learning Community for Performing Arts majors.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved