Scripps College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Scripps College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for Scripps College, so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Scripps College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Scripps College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Scripps College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Scripps College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Claremont, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Scripps College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Claremont weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Scripps College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Scripps College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Scripps College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Scripps College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Claremont if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Scripps College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Scripps College?

Below is a list of every Scripps College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Scripps College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Scripps College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Scripps College students!

What is city Claremont, CA like?

Claremont is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Scripps College.

Who are the tour guides for Scripps College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Scripps College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Scripps College tours:

Scripps College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Scripps College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Claremont and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Scripps College in person.

00:21
Introductions!
Academics
Introducing myself and the consortium!
00:25
An unusually hasty morning before chemistry
I had a 6 minute morning routine to catch the shuttle to campus today. Yikes! 
01:05
On my way to chemistry lecture!
Academics
I met up with my friends from second semester chemistry on the way to our lectures!
01:26
A view of chem lecture before it starts!
Academics
Even though lectures are the larger classes, there is still only around 30 students in the lecture hall. It's super easy and common to ask questions and get help in class.
00:53
Entering my chemistry lab!
Academics
Entering the world of night lab! Time to do chemistry!
01:26
My chem professor introducing this week's lab
Academics
My lab professor explains this week's lab on cobalt analysis.
00:53
Leaving one of science classes!
Academics
The Keck Science Center is the main science resource of the 5Cs.
02:25
The humanities building and my class on selfhood
Academics
The humanities building houses most of the Scripps only courses. Most courses are open to students of all 5Cs.
01:33
My class on selfhood is one of my favorite classes!
Academics
A small preview of a Scripps class.
00:48
See the view on my way home from class!
Campus
This is me in the morning after my first early class, heading home.
