How long do Scripps College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for Scripps College, so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Scripps College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Scripps College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Scripps College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Scripps College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Claremont, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Scripps College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Claremont weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Scripps College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Scripps College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Scripps College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Scripps College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Claremont if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Scripps College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Scripps College?

Below is a list of every Scripps College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Scripps College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Scripps College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Scripps College students!

What is city Claremont, CA like?

Claremont is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Scripps College.

Who are the tour guides for Scripps College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Scripps College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Scripps College tours:

Scripps College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Scripps College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Claremont and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Scripps College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: