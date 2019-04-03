Sign Up
Simpson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Simpson College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Simpson College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Simpson College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Simpson College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Simpson College campus by taking you around Indianola. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Simpson College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Simpson College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Simpson College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Simpson College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Simpson College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Simpson College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Simpson College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Simpson College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Simpson College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Simpson College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Simpson College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Simpson College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Simpson College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Simpson College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Simpson College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Simpson College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Simpson College and Indianola during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:14
Old c street plaza
Breanna Waugh Campus
At the center of campus, Old C Street Gives a Large open area for many events like stand arounf and carnivals where food trucks, and inflatables can be brought in for entertainment. A lot of history is hidden here and is the center for the years old Halloween Nightmare on C Street tour!
01:42
Buxton park fire pit
Breanna Waugh Campus
Right next to Buxton Park a newer addition to the campus is a fire pit. This firepit when open in the Spring, Summer and Fall, is completed with a beatuiful view of the fully bloomed park, hammocks for relaxing or studying, and high quality lawn furniture. You can book the fire pit for smores or just a fun night around the fire or hang out in the hammocks whenever you please.
03:01
Carver science hall
Breanna Waugh Academics
A corner stone academic building Carver Science Hall is named after Geogre Washington Carver who was an African American male who wanted to get a college education and was turned down multiple times due to his race. He was accepted and attended Simpson focusing on art and music. One of his professors later pushed him to study botany at Iowa State.
04:26
Simpson college drag show
Breanna Waugh
The Simpson College Drag Show is an event that happens once a year and is put on by Simpson College Pride student group. A variety of local and student talent is shown. It has become a way for students to not only gain an understanding for this lifestyle but also for students who identify to express themselves in a safe and excepting environment.
02:08
Wallace hall
Breanna Waugh Academics
This academic building if four floors of classrooms and professors offices. The clssrooms in the front of this building also have a great view of the quad in front of College Hall that can be seen in another one of my videos.
02:27
Carse atheltic training classrooms
Breanna Waugh Academics
For those look to me athletic trainers for big sports teams, sport management majors, and some fo those who are Pre-PT these are the cornerstone classrooms. These classrooms are also used a lot for sports team meetings and other meetings of student groups.
03:37
Steven johnson atheletic complex
Breanna Waugh Campus
This video includes the recently redone fitness center and weight room. Also an old historic gym and our main gymnasium.
02:48
Main quad and the gates
Breanna Waugh Campus
At the heart, falling in the middle of College Hall, Hillman Hall, the Chapel and Carver Science Building, this area is a great place to hold events as many students pass through here on a daily basis.
03:56
My apartment tour (station square)
Breanna Waugh Dorms
This is what out apartment looks like. This is a four person aprtment style housing option avalible for Juniors, Seniors and the occasional Sophmore typically living with Juniors and Seniors.
03:32
Dunn library tour
Breanna Waugh Academics
This is the library tour assisted by workstudy Logan!
