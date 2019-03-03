Sign Up
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) campus by taking you around Lincoln. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) and Lincoln during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:25
The last performance of xanadu!
Lauren Laass Academics
I thought it would be fun to show you what a typical musical at Nebraska Wesleyan University is like. I didn't get to film much because once I get to the theater, everything is pretty hectic and busy. However, I was able to film a few fun parts of the last show that I hope you will enjoy. I hope this shows a little of what the theatre department and shows are like here at NWU.
01:52
Introduction to lauren
Lauren Laass Interview
Hello! I am Lauren Laass and I am a sophomore theatre major at Nebraska Wesleyan University. I can't wait to go on this journey with you!!
06:53
Living spaces & dorm room essentials!
Lauren Laass Dorms
Hello again! Here I am showing you where I live (it's a secret!) and also Centennial single and double dorms, as well as talking about residential living for the different years, and also dorm room essentials. Come along for the ride. ;)
01:53
Exploring the nwu student center
Lauren Laass Campus
Yo yo yo. Here I am giving you a tour of the whole student center, besides the cafe and dining hall because that is in a different video! But the student center is great because it houses so many organizations. The Wesleyan Yip, our student newspaper, is there, as well as the Gender Advocacy Place, or GAP. I recommend you check it out. :)
05:44
Theatre, music, and art buildings on campus
Lauren Laass Academics
I am showing you my three favorite buildings on campus: Theatre, Music, and Art. I am a very artistic person and the arts flourish on Nebraska Wesleyan's campus. If you are a lover of the arts or just a fan, I definitely recommend considering NWU for your studies. There are majors in theatre, music, and art, with different disciplines in each.
02:16
Venturing into three different classrooms
Lauren Laass Academics
I am a theatre major so I never go into the science buildings on campus, but I explored the new science building that is the Acklie Hall of Science and found some interesting classrooms. Check them out with me.
05:54
Exploring the dining hall and cafe (yummm)
Lauren Laass Food
Since NWU is such a small campus, around 2000 students, we don't need multiple dining halls. We have our single dining hall, the Prairie Point Dining Center (called the Rot by many students) and the Archway Cafe below it. These are both located in the student center on campus.
07:33
Library tour and chatting
Lauren Laass Academics
I will take you through a thorough tour of the Cochrane-Woods Library here on campus. I'll also chat with you about the library and also how I manage work and school.
00:59
Hidden gems: sculpture edition
Lauren Laass Campus
I've noticed that the campus has a lot of random statues, so I thought I would make a video of all of them because I BET that you would not see all of them on a campus tour.
02:07
Weary center at nwu
Lauren Laass Campus
I take you through a tour of the Weary Center, otherwise known as the place where people work out, and where I rarely do. :P
