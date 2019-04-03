How long do Simpson College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Simpson College, so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Simpson College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Simpson College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Simpson College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Simpson College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Indianola, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Simpson College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Indianola weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Simpson College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Simpson College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Simpson College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Simpson College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Indianola if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Simpson College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Simpson College?

Below is a list of every Simpson College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Simpson College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Simpson College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Simpson College students!

What is city Indianola, IA like?

Indianola is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Simpson College.

Who are the tour guides for Simpson College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Simpson College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Simpson College tours:

Simpson College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Simpson College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Indianola and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Simpson College in person.

