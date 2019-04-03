Sign Up
Simpson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Simpson College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Simpson College, so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Simpson College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Simpson College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Simpson College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Simpson College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Indianola, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Simpson College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Indianola weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Simpson College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Simpson College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Simpson College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Simpson College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Indianola if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Simpson College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Simpson College?

Below is a list of every Simpson College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Simpson College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Simpson College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Simpson College students!

What is city Indianola, IA like?

Indianola is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Simpson College.

Who are the tour guides for Simpson College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Simpson College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Simpson College tours:

Simpson College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Simpson College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Indianola and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Simpson College in person.

01:14
Old c street plaza
Breanna Waugh Campus
At the center of campus, Old C Street Gives a Large open area for many events like stand arounf and carnivals where food trucks, and inflatables can be brought in for entertainment. A lot of history is hidden here and is the center for the years old Halloween Nightmare on C Street tour!
01:42
Buxton park fire pit
Breanna Waugh Campus
Right next to Buxton Park a newer addition to the campus is a fire pit. This firepit when open in the Spring, Summer and Fall, is completed with a beatuiful view of the fully bloomed park, hammocks for relaxing or studying, and high quality lawn furniture. You can book the fire pit for smores or just a fun night around the fire or hang out in the hammocks whenever you please.
03:01
Carver science hall
Breanna Waugh Academics
A corner stone academic building Carver Science Hall is named after Geogre Washington Carver who was an African American male who wanted to get a college education and was turned down multiple times due to his race. He was accepted and attended Simpson focusing on art and music. One of his professors later pushed him to study botany at Iowa State.
04:26
Simpson college drag show
Breanna Waugh
The Simpson College Drag Show is an event that happens once a year and is put on by Simpson College Pride student group. A variety of local and student talent is shown. It has become a way for students to not only gain an understanding for this lifestyle but also for students who identify to express themselves in a safe and excepting environment.
02:08
Wallace hall
Breanna Waugh Academics
This academic building if four floors of classrooms and professors offices. The clssrooms in the front of this building also have a great view of the quad in front of College Hall that can be seen in another one of my videos.
02:27
Carse atheltic training classrooms
Breanna Waugh Academics
For those look to me athletic trainers for big sports teams, sport management majors, and some fo those who are Pre-PT these are the cornerstone classrooms. These classrooms are also used a lot for sports team meetings and other meetings of student groups.
03:37
Steven johnson atheletic complex
Breanna Waugh Campus
This video includes the recently redone fitness center and weight room. Also an old historic gym and our main gymnasium.
02:48
Main quad and the gates
Breanna Waugh Campus
At the heart, falling in the middle of College Hall, Hillman Hall, the Chapel and Carver Science Building, this area is a great place to hold events as many students pass through here on a daily basis.
03:56
My apartment tour (station square)
Breanna Waugh Dorms
This is what out apartment looks like. This is a four person aprtment style housing option avalible for Juniors, Seniors and the occasional Sophmore typically living with Juniors and Seniors.
03:32
Dunn library tour
Breanna Waugh Academics
This is the library tour assisted by workstudy Logan!
