Slippery Rock University (SRU)

2024 Slippery Rock University (SRU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at Slippery Rock University (SRU)?

What type of housing does Slippery Rock University (SRU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Slippery Rock University (SRU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 58.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 2.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 39.0

What are the dorms like at Slippery Rock University (SRU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Slippery Rock University (SRU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Slippery Rock University (SRU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Slippery Rock University (SRU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Slippery Rock University (SRU) dorm rooms?

The Slippery Rock University (SRU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Slippery Rock University (SRU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Slippery Rock University (SRU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

05:39
Tour of a double studio room at sru
Myla Kelley Dorms
Take a look at the inside of a room in residence hall B at Slippery Rock and maybe get inspired for what to do with your room!
03:12
Bahiyyah's dorm tour of building b
Bahiyyah Richards Dorms
Hi guys, here's a video showing all the details and layout of Building B second Floor 2 bedroom single suite with 1 bedroom! hope you enjoy and find this video helpful! 
06:02
My residence life experience at sru
Jensen Troy Dorms
Hi everybody! This is my personal experience with living on campus at Slippery Rock University's Residence Halls. If you have any questions or would like to talk more, message me on Instagram or Twitter @jtroy32.
03:07
Suite-style living tour with mia
Mia Graziani Dorms
Mia takes you through a tour of Building F - which is currently vacant due to COVID-19. The room she shows is setup for campus tours. Building F is one of the many suite-style residence halls on SRU's campus. Mia shows you all of the amenities in the room and a quick tour of part of the building which features a lobby with a fireplace and laundry room.
03:37
Mia talks about traditional housing at sru
Mia Graziani Dorms
Mia discusses the different traditional housing options at Slippery Rock University as well as some different things to remember when choosing this option over the suite-style rooms.
05:27
Shop with me for apartment decor!
Myla Kelley Dorms
I'm moving into an apartment off campus this year at SRU! Shop with me to buy decorations and essentials for my room!
04:33
Myla's apartment room tour!
Myla Kelley Dorms
Hi! I just moved into the Grove apartments off of Slippery Rock's campus and put together my room! I'm so excited to show you guys how good it came together! Thanks for watching! :) 

