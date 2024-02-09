Slippery Rock University (SRU)
2024 Slippery Rock University (SRU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at Slippery Rock University (SRU)?
What type of housing does Slippery Rock University (SRU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Slippery Rock University (SRU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|58.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|2.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|39.0
What are the dorms like at Slippery Rock University (SRU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Slippery Rock University (SRU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Slippery Rock University (SRU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Slippery Rock University (SRU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Slippery Rock University (SRU) dorm rooms?
The Slippery Rock University (SRU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Slippery Rock University (SRU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Slippery Rock University (SRU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
