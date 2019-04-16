Sign Up
Loyola University Maryland

2024 Loyola University Maryland Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at Loyola University Maryland ?

What type of housing does Loyola University Maryland provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Loyola University Maryland , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 100.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Loyola University Maryland ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Loyola University Maryland dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Loyola University Maryland , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Loyola University Maryland feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Loyola University Maryland dorm rooms?

The Loyola University Maryland dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Loyola University Maryland on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Loyola University Maryland likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:04
More information on housing at loyola
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
Here at Loyola, after Freshman year you never have to live in a traditional dorm again. On-campus housing here is great because Loyola offers spacious apartments close to the quad. None of the on-campus housing options are more than a 20-minute walk from class.
02:14
Dorm room tour
Julia Hendricks Dorms
Here is a tour of my bedroom and my living space. There are two more bedrooms and another bathroom. This is a type apartment style in Newman Towers.
06:31
First-year housing
Sam Kennedy Dorms
Loyola Maryland has a great program for first-year students in order to ensure that all students will be able to have a great first year living experience.
02:24
Upperclassman room tour with marie
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
Loyola has some of the best on-campus housing you could ask for. While many universities kick students out of the dorms after their freshman or sophomore year, Loyola allows its students to live on campus all 4 years. In this video, I give a tour of my on-campus apartment and tell you a bit about my experience living at school.
01:13
What nightlife is like at loyola
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
Because of Loyola's location within a city and apartment style dorms, students have a couple of options when it comes to nightlife. We are best described as a bar school and many students go to local bars or venture downtown for a night out. We are also wet campus meaning if you are 21 you can keep alcohol in your apartment without getting in trouble.
02:29
Roommates
Julia Hendricks Dorms
In this video, I discuss what is it like to make friends at Loyola, how I met my roommates and what it takes to be a good roommate! Into Junior Year I will be living with the same group of girls.
02:50
Freshman apartment in campion tower
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
First-years have a couple of different housing options at Loyola. You can either live on the east side of campus is a traditional dorm or you can live on the west side of campus in an apartment. In this video, I visit a first-year who lives in an apartment in Campion Tower.
05:33
Dorm essentials
Julia Hendricks Dorms
Here a list of things to bring with you for the Loyola experience!
09:53
Newman towers
Sam Kennedy Dorms
Welcome to Newman Towers East. Newman is located on the West Side of campus and houses roughly 1000 students each year, mostly sophomores and juniors. While not shown in this video, there is also a dining hall / market located on the bottom floor of this building.

