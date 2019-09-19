Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Morgan State University (MSU)

2024 Morgan State University (MSU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 84.0% of freshman live on campus at Morgan State University (MSU)?

What type of housing does Morgan State University (MSU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Morgan State University (MSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 43.0
Women's Dorms true 29.0
Men's Dorms true 23.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 5.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Morgan State University (MSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Morgan State University (MSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Morgan State University (MSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Morgan State University (MSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Morgan State University (MSU) dorm rooms?

The Morgan State University (MSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Morgan State University (MSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Morgan State University (MSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

08:06
College move in day 2018
Haja Jalloh Dorms
Today I move into my very first dorm as a freshman! Watch as I take on this hectic day with just me and my mom. Yikes.
01:40
Welcome to morgan state !
Khairiya Merritt Dorms
Khairiya AKA Khai is a Sophomore at Morgan State University. She is a Marketing Major and shows her personality through her passion for fashion. She wants everyone to gain the HBCU Experience, regardless if they physically attended or not. More videos will be posted soon!
08:22
Fall 17' college room tour (morgan state) | tee mae
Tee Mae Dorms
I attend the Illustrious Morgan State University and this is a tour video of my room in the apartments I reside in.
10:36
College apartment move-in day 2019
Haja Jalloh Dorms
Today I document me moving into my very FIRST college apartment! The moving, the hassle, the last-minute purchases, and the family.. i got it all

Morgan State University (MSU) 1500 Pentridge Rd

10:36
College apartment move-in day 2019
Haja Jalloh Dorms
Today I document me moving into my very FIRST college apartment! The moving, the hassle, the last-minute purchases, and the family.. i got it all

Morgan State University (MSU) Blount Towers

08:06
College move in day 2018
Haja Jalloh Dorms
Today I move into my very first dorm as a freshman! Watch as I take on this hectic day with just me and my mom. Yikes.

Morgan State University (MSU) Harper House

01:40
Welcome to morgan state !
Khairiya Merritt Dorms
Khairiya AKA Khai is a Sophomore at Morgan State University. She is a Marketing Major and shows her personality through her passion for fashion. She wants everyone to gain the HBCU Experience, regardless if they physically attended or not. More videos will be posted soon!

Morgan State University (MSU) Morgan View

08:22
Fall 17' college room tour (morgan state) | tee mae
Tee Mae Dorms
I attend the Illustrious Morgan State University and this is a tour video of my room in the apartments I reside in.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved