Hofstra University

2024 Hofstra University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 65.0% of freshman live on campus at Hofstra University?

What type of housing does Hofstra University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Hofstra University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Hofstra University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Hofstra University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Hofstra University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Hofstra University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Hofstra University dorm rooms?

The Hofstra University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Hofstra University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Hofstra University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:08
Hofstra - vander poel hall - single
Allison Wolf Dorms
A quick glance at what living in a single in Vander Poel Hall, the honors college dorm, looks like
01:14
Vander poel hall @ hofstra university
Allison Wolf Dorms
Vander Poel Hall at Hofstra University is exclusive to students in the honors college. Here's what it looks like and why it is my favorite dorm building on campus.
01:30
Living off campus - hofstra university
Allison Wolf Dorms
Home tour of my house off campus and what the housing situation on and off campus at Hofstra University is like
00:44
Freshman llcs (living learning communities): the netherlands
Dorms
The Netherlands is a freshman only living area where you can live based on what you like. For example: If you want to live in a house where you can travel to New York City with a large group of people, there's a house for that! It's called the Living Learning Communities, this way freshman are able to find people who share a common interest with one another. Where Aly vlogs herself is in the middle section of it all, The Netherlands "Core". The "core" hold two different places to eat, The Oak Street Cafe (which is basically a diner) and a BoarsHead Deli for sandwiches, not to mention the large amount of seating that's offered!
03:09
Take a tour of our 4-person suite!
Dorms
Although I’m a sophomore, most, of not all of the freshman on campus live in similar styled dorms. Freashman mainly live in the Neatherlands, but they can live practically anywhere on campus
00:42
Dorming
Dorms
Freshmen have the most options for dorming on campus. Jasmine shows you what a room looks like in a triple style dorm on campus. This is just one example of what the dorms look like on campus.

