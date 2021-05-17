Adelphi University
2024 Adelphi University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 38.0% of freshman live on campus at Adelphi University?
What type of housing does Adelphi University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Adelphi University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|84.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|3.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|5.0
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|8.0
What are the dorms like at Adelphi University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Adelphi University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Adelphi University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Adelphi University feel like home!
- Blodgett Hall Dorm at Adelphi University
- Adele and Herbert J. Klapper Center for Fine Arts Dorm at Adelphi University
- Alumnae Hall Dorm at Adelphi University
- Swirbul Library Dorm at Adelphi University
- Center for Recreation & Sports Dorm at Adelphi University
- Adelphi University Dorm at Adelphi University
- Adelphi University Dorm at Adelphi University
- 1 South Ave Dorm at Adelphi University
- Ruth S. Harley University Center Dorm at Adelphi University
- Nexus Building Dorm at Adelphi University
What are the dimensions of Adelphi University dorm rooms?
The Adelphi University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Adelphi University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Adelphi University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: