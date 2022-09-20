Sign Up
Smith College

2024 Smith College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Smith College?

What type of housing does Smith College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Smith College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true 98.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true 1.0
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Smith College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Smith College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Smith College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Smith College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Smith College dorm rooms?

The Smith College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Smith College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Smith College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:45
All about the english major at smith with amelia
Lindsey Velasco Dorms
All About the English Major at Smith with Amelia
00:29
Check out the gardiner living room - peri's favorite place to study!
Dorms
Peri takes you to her favorite place to study.
00:32
Time to check out peri's room!
Dorms
Peri's takes you to her room 416.
00:32
Best part of an all women's college? the bathrooms!
Dorms
03:01
A triple room in gardiner house smith college
Wumei Blanche Dorms
Join Julia and Sunni in their triple dorm room turned into a double.
00:59
Tour the boathouse with olivia!
Olivia Kraft Dorms
Tour the Boathouse with Olivia!
01:16
Welcome to my room-a double in morrow house smith college
Wumei Blanche Dorms
Welcome to my room!
01:10
Check out a typical freshman dorm at smith college
Dorms
Mally and Mae shows their typical room.

