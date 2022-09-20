Smith College
2024 Smith College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Smith College?
What type of housing does Smith College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Smith College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|98.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|1.0
|Other Housing Type
|true
|1.0
What are the dorms like at Smith College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Smith College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Smith College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Smith College feel like home!
- 16 College Ln Dorm at Smith College
- Comstock House Dorm at Smith College
- Hillyer Hall Dorm at Smith College
- Neilson Library Dorm at Smith College
- Prague Dorm at Smith College
- Smith College Dorm at Smith College
- Elm St Dorm at Smith College
- Paradise Pond Dorm at Smith College
- 84 Elm St Dorm at Smith College
- Gardiner House Dorm at Smith College
- Ford Hall Dorm at Smith College
- Morrow House Dorm at Smith College
- Smith College Parking Garage Access Road Dorm at Smith College
- Campus Center Dorm at Smith College
- 2 MA-9 Dorm at Smith College
What are the dimensions of Smith College dorm rooms?
The Smith College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Smith College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Smith College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: