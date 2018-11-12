College of the Holy Cross
2024 Holy Cross Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Holy Cross?
What type of housing does Holy Cross provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Holy Cross, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|100.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at College of the Holy Cross?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, College of the Holy Cross dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of College of the Holy Cross, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make College of the Holy Cross feel like home!
What are the dimensions of College of the Holy Cross dorm rooms?
The College of the Holy Cross dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of College of the Holy Cross on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and College of the Holy Cross likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
