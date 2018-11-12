Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

College of the Holy Cross

2024 Holy Cross Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Holy Cross?

What type of housing does Holy Cross provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Holy Cross, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 100.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at College of the Holy Cross?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, College of the Holy Cross dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of College of the Holy Cross, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make College of the Holy Cross feel like home!

What are the dimensions of College of the Holy Cross dorm rooms?

The College of the Holy Cross dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of College of the Holy Cross on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and College of the Holy Cross likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

03:02
Showing you my dorm!
Joe O'Brien Dorms
Welcome to Hanselman! My home sweet home for the year. Here I'm showing you guys my dorm. My dorm is a typical first-year student dorm, there is not much differentiation between the different halls. I apologize for the mess!
03:03
The housing process
Joe O'Brien Dorms
Here I explain the housing process at Holy Cross. It is very similar to other colleges. Here I give you guys some insider tips on the process and try to make it more clear.
01:05
Communal bathroom
Joe O'Brien Dorms
Now I'll be showing you guys the dreaded communal bathrooms. All first-year student dorms have communal bathrooms so there is no escaping that. You're seeing this bathroom at its worst. So don't worry, its usually not that messy!

College of the Holy Cross Hanselman Hall

03:02
Showing you my dorm!
Joe O'Brien Dorms
Welcome to Hanselman! My home sweet home for the year. Here I'm showing you guys my dorm. My dorm is a typical first-year student dorm, there is not much differentiation between the different halls. I apologize for the mess!
03:03
The housing process
Joe O'Brien Dorms
Here I explain the housing process at Holy Cross. It is very similar to other colleges. Here I give you guys some insider tips on the process and try to make it more clear.
01:05
Communal bathroom
Joe O'Brien Dorms
Now I'll be showing you guys the dreaded communal bathrooms. All first-year student dorms have communal bathrooms so there is no escaping that. You're seeing this bathroom at its worst. So don't worry, its usually not that messy!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved