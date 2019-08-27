Sign Up
Wellesley College

2024 Wellesley College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Wellesley College?

What type of housing does Wellesley College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Wellesley College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Wellesley College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Wellesley College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Wellesley College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Wellesley College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Wellesley College dorm rooms?

The Wellesley College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Wellesley College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Wellesley College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

09:04
Wellesley college dorm room tour
Gigi Gabeau Dorms
Here's a glimpse of what a room in the "new dorms" on east side look like. My first year i lived in Freeman hall, one of the halls with the bigger doubles along with McAfee and Bates Hall. Freeman is attached to Bates dining hall which makes it very easy to get food at any time the hall is open without having to take a step outside. Take a peek into my room!
00:47
Lily's room, the cutest dorm at wellesley!
Dorms
See Lily's room, a first year double in Stone Davis. All first year dorms come with two desks, two beds, one closet, and one bookshelf.
00:49
Common room study sesh
Dorms
Many students study in their dorm's common room because it is close to their rooms but removed enough so they can focus on schoolwork. The Stone Davis common room is representative of most dorm's common rooms, complete with couches, a TV, and a table to work at. Common rooms also host weekly teas and dorm meetings.
13:10
Wellesley college move in day vlog
Gigi Gabeau Dorms
Getting ready for moving in and my first day at Wellesley!!
01:56
See katy's room!
Dorms
Take a look at my room, which is a common size for upper class students. It also shows the types of decor allowed at Wellesley and some included furniture. Many rooms at Wellesley have a lake view like mine and students usually have their windows open for fresh air.
00:48
Working out is accessible in all seasons!
Dorms
Every dorm at Wellesley has an exercise room so that students do not have to leaver their building to get a workout. Many students use these rooms to stay in shape. Other common work out practices include running around the campus and going on the lake during open boating hours.

