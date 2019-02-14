Sign Up
Brandeis University

2024 Brandeis University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Brandeis University ?

What type of housing does Brandeis University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Brandeis University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Brandeis University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Brandeis University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Brandeis University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Brandeis University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Brandeis University dorm rooms?

The Brandeis University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Brandeis University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Brandeis University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:57
Freshman housing options
Diana Epstein Dorms
At Brandeis, Freshman are given limited options for housing. You fill out a form about your study habits and they do their best to pair you with someone you would be compatible with. After your freshman year, you have your choice of who and where to live.
01:04
Laundry and friends
Diana Epstein Dorms
Meet Ana the only freshman on Brandeis's women's tennis team! She's majoring in psych and business and comes from outside Chicago.
01:55
North: the freshman residence quad
Diana Epstein Dorms
Come find out why North is the better freshman residence hall. With natural triples and a grassy yard where you're sure to find students passing around frisbees.
01:21
Massel quad
Diana Epstein Dorms
Welcome to Massel the other freshman quad! Its located at the bottom of the campus hill next to Sherman and in the middle of the campus is massel pond.
01:31
Welcome to my humble abode
Diana Epstein Dorms
Welcome to my natural triple! Natural Triples have two rooms and honestly is one of the best options you can get as a freshman for housing options!
01:06
Ridegewood
Diana Epstein Dorms
Ridgewood is apartment style living for seniors. It has a kitchen and a nice common room for studying.
00:40
Upper class housing
Diana Epstein Dorms
At the bottom of the campus is the majority of upperclassman housing. After sophomore year on-campus housing isn't guaranteed but most people usually get on-campus housing.
00:55
Skyline
Diana Epstein Dorms
Take a look at the newest building on campus skyline a sophmore dorm housing option. It is a state of the art building with a beautiful view of the Boston skyline!

