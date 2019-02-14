Brandeis University
2024 Brandeis University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Brandeis University ?
What type of housing does Brandeis University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Brandeis University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Brandeis University ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Brandeis University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Brandeis University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Brandeis University feel like home!
- Ridgewood Quad Dorm at Brandeis University
- Mandel Center for the Humanities Dorm at Brandeis University
- Skyline Hall Dorm at Brandeis University
- Reitman Hall Dorm at Brandeis University
- Hassenfeld-Krivoff Residence Hall Dorm at Brandeis University
- Usdan Student Center Dorm at Brandeis University
- Reitman Residence Hall Dorm at Brandeis University
- Gordon Residence Hall Dorm at Brandeis University
- Brandeis Library Dorm at Brandeis University
- Massell Quad Dorm at Brandeis University
- Chapels Field Dorm at Brandeis University
- Farber Library Dorm at Brandeis University
- In A Pickle Restaurant Dorm at Brandeis University
- Gosman Sports and Convocation Center Dorm at Brandeis University
- Rabb Graduate Center Dorm at Brandeis University
- Admissions Lot Dorm at Brandeis University
- Bassine Science Bldg. Dorm at Brandeis University
- Schwartz Hall Dorm at Brandeis University
- Department of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies Dorm at Brandeis University
What are the dimensions of Brandeis University dorm rooms?
The Brandeis University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Brandeis University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Brandeis University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: