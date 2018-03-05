Sign Up
Stevens Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Stevens Institute of Technology tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 51 tour videos for Stevens Institute of Technology, so you can expect to spend between 153 to 255 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Stevens Institute of Technology and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Stevens Institute of Technology tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Stevens Institute of Technology tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Stevens Institute of Technology in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Hoboken, NJ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Stevens Institute of Technology, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Hoboken weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Stevens Institute of Technology website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Stevens Institute of Technology tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Stevens Institute of Technology starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Stevens Institute of Technology students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Hoboken if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Stevens Institute of Technology admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Stevens Institute of Technology?

Below is a list of every Stevens Institute of Technology building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Stevens Institute of Technology tour?

All CampusReel tours for Stevens Institute of Technology include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Stevens Institute of Technology students!

What is city Hoboken, NJ like?

Hoboken is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Who are the tour guides for Stevens Institute of Technology on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Stevens Institute of Technology. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Stevens Institute of Technology tours:

Stevens Institute of Technology, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Stevens Institute of Technology is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Hoboken and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Stevens Institute of Technology in person.

00:10
Justin introduces himself
Dorms
Justin introduces himself and gives some background on who he is. Looking forward to a great tour!
00:43
Justin tells you about stevens
Campus
Justin talks to you about where Stevens Institute of Technology is located, its size, how many students go there, and what the weather is like. Hoboken is an amazing town and it's such a great city to go to school in. Stevens has a diverse population from all over the world and is truly an international campus.
00:20
Justin shows you pier a in hoboken
Justin shows you around a really nice place to go and hang out in Hoboken. There are also Piers B and C further north. All Piers offer something unique.
00:22
Walking along the water in hoboken
Hoboken has an amazing view along the water. Great for taking photos of the NYC skyline or just soaking in the view.
00:46
Meet chris!
Campus
Chris talks about who he is and talks about his experiences at Stevens.
00:25
Check out our turf field
Campus
Justin shows you the turf field and talks about some of the athletics. Additionally he talks about the gym requirements.
00:47
Jonas hall room tour
Dorms
Justin shows you around his room in Jonas Hall at Stevens. Describes some of the different aspects of the rooms.
00:15
Thank you everyone!
Campus
Thank you everyone for joining me on this tour. I hope this was informative and helps you get a sense of what Stevens is like. Thanks again!
00:21
A look inside of the library
Academics
Justin takes you inside the library at Stevens and talks about his favorite places to study.
00:13
Awesome architecture in hoboken
Hoboken has a lot of really interesting and cool architecture. This Walgreeens used to be a bank and it just transformed the inside.
