SUNY College at Oswego Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit SUNY College at Oswego ?

Visiting SUNY College at Oswego depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY College at Oswego twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Oswego as well. Remember that Oswego is also catering to 7046 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit SUNY College at Oswego ?

The SUNY College at Oswego admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Oswego. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego at SUNY College at Oswego
  • King Arthur's Suites at SUNY College at Oswego
  • Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center at SUNY College at Oswego
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Oswego at SUNY College at Oswego
  • All Seasons Inn at SUNY College at Oswego
  • Oswego Inn at SUNY College at Oswego
  • Knights Inn Oswego at SUNY College at Oswego
  • Beacon Hotel Oswego NY at SUNY College at Oswego
  • Quality Inn & Suites Riverfront at SUNY College at Oswego

What do families do in Oswego when they visit SUNY College at Oswego ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Oswego. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY College at Oswego and see for yourself how the student make use of Oswego.

What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY College at Oswego ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:46
Meet corey! and get ready to experience suny oswego through her eyes
Campus
My name is Corey I'm currently a second semester freshmen, I go to SUNY Oswego my majors are film and journalism so i'm gonna be taking you through life of an English major basically.I hope you enjoy this campus tour..
02:41
Corey's driving tour of dorms
Dorms
Corey's driving tour of dorms around the campus.
01:30
Corey shows you some of the main buildings of the quad
Campus
Corey shows you some buildings in the campus.Tyler arts center, student union and bookland.
01:47
Corey talks about being an english major
Academics
we are currently at marano center, the center where the hockey ring. The 3rd floor of Marano center has cinema and screen studies.
02:11
penfield library
Academics
Corey Shows us the Penfield Library, this the main library in the campus, cool things about the library is that there is the writing center, tutoring center and more.
02:12
Shineman center at suny oswego
Campus
Corey Shows around the Shineman Center at SUNY Oswego
01:36
cooper dining hall
Food
Corey Shows What Cooper Dining Hall Is Like
00:22
Corey shows us her favorite place to study
Academics
This is my favorite place to go in the campus, i just brought my laptop and study here.
01:10
The best part of oswego... hockey!
one of the main parts of culture here in the campus is hockey.
00:27
Corey and jenna show on campus cafes
Food
we are currently in Penfield Library and this is my friend Jenna help me film. Getting a starbucks at the cafe .
