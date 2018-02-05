CAMPUSREEL
When is the best time to visit SUNY College at Oswego ?
Visiting SUNY College at Oswego depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY College at Oswego twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Oswego as well. Remember that Oswego is also catering to 7046 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit SUNY College at Oswego ?
The SUNY College at Oswego admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Oswego. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oswego at SUNY College at Oswego
- King Arthur's Suites at SUNY College at Oswego
- Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center at SUNY College at Oswego
- Home2 Suites by Hilton Oswego at SUNY College at Oswego
- All Seasons Inn at SUNY College at Oswego
- Oswego Inn at SUNY College at Oswego
- Knights Inn Oswego at SUNY College at Oswego
- Beacon Hotel Oswego NY at SUNY College at Oswego
- Quality Inn & Suites Riverfront at SUNY College at Oswego
What do families do in Oswego when they visit SUNY College at Oswego ?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Oswego. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY College at Oswego and see for yourself how the student make use of Oswego.
What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY College at Oswego ?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Penfield Library at SUNY College at Oswego
- Cooper Dining Hall at SUNY College at Oswego
- Tyler Hall at SUNY College at Oswego
- SUNY Oswego at SUNY College at Oswego
- Oneida Hall at SUNY College at Oswego
- Littlepage Dining Hall & Glimmerglass Fitness Center at SUNY College at Oswego
- Lanigan Hall at SUNY College at Oswego
- Centennial Dr at SUNY College at Oswego
- Richard S. Shineman Center at SUNY College at Oswego
- Campus Center Hockey Rink at SUNY College at Oswego
- Onondaga Hall at SUNY College at Oswego
- Sweet Rd at SUNY College at Oswego
- Marano Campus Center at SUNY College at Oswego
- Sheldon Hall at SUNY College at Oswego
- Mahar Hall at SUNY College at Oswego
