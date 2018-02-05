Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

SUNY College at Oswego Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do SUNY College at Oswego tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 51 tour videos for SUNY College at Oswego , so you can expect to spend between 153 to 255 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of SUNY College at Oswego and stay informed on campus life.

Where do SUNY College at Oswego tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your SUNY College at Oswego tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring SUNY College at Oswego in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Oswego, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at SUNY College at Oswego , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Oswego weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The SUNY College at Oswego website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do SUNY College at Oswego tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY College at Oswego starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because SUNY College at Oswego students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Oswego if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the SUNY College at Oswego admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at SUNY College at Oswego ?

Below is a list of every SUNY College at Oswego building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a SUNY College at Oswego tour?

All CampusReel tours for SUNY College at Oswego include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see SUNY College at Oswego students!

What is city Oswego, NY like?

Oswego is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at SUNY College at Oswego .

Who are the tour guides for SUNY College at Oswego on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at SUNY College at Oswego . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of SUNY College at Oswego tours:

SUNY College at Oswego , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if SUNY College at Oswego is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Oswego and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting SUNY College at Oswego in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:46
Meet corey! and get ready to experience suny oswego through her eyes
Campus
My name is Corey I'm currently a second semester freshmen, I go to SUNY Oswego my majors are film and journalism so i'm gonna be taking you through life of an English major basically.I hope you enjoy this campus tour..
02:41
Corey's driving tour of dorms
Dorms
Corey's driving tour of dorms around the campus.
01:30
Corey shows you some of the main buildings of the quad
Campus
Corey shows you some buildings in the campus.Tyler arts center, student union and bookland.
01:47
Corey talks about being an english major
Academics
we are currently at marano center, the center where the hockey ring. The 3rd floor of Marano center has cinema and screen studies.
02:11
penfield library
Academics
Corey Shows us the Penfield Library, this the main library in the campus, cool things about the library is that there is the writing center, tutoring center and more.
02:12
Shineman center at suny oswego
Campus
Corey Shows around the Shineman Center at SUNY Oswego
01:36
cooper dining hall
Food
Corey Shows What Cooper Dining Hall Is Like
00:22
Corey shows us her favorite place to study
Academics
This is my favorite place to go in the campus, i just brought my laptop and study here.
01:10
The best part of oswego... hockey!
one of the main parts of culture here in the campus is hockey.
00:27
Corey and jenna show on campus cafes
Food
we are currently in Penfield Library and this is my friend Jenna help me film. Getting a starbucks at the cafe .
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved