Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Vanderbilt University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Vanderbilt University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 96 tour videos for Vanderbilt University, so you can expect to spend between 288 to 480 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Vanderbilt University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Vanderbilt University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Vanderbilt University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Vanderbilt University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Nashville, TN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Vanderbilt University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Nashville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Vanderbilt University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Vanderbilt University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Vanderbilt University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Vanderbilt University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Nashville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Vanderbilt University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Vanderbilt University?

Below is a list of every Vanderbilt University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Vanderbilt University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Vanderbilt University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Vanderbilt University students!

What is city Nashville, TN like?

Nashville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Vanderbilt University.

Who are the tour guides for Vanderbilt University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Vanderbilt University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Vanderbilt University tours:

Vanderbilt University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Vanderbilt University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Nashville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Vanderbilt University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:51
Meet matthew! and hear his favorite parts about freshman year at vanderbilt
Campus
This is your official tour guide Mathew, he will share with you the beautiful Vanderbilt University.
00:34
Matthew raves about going to school in nashville, tn
Campus
The Vanderbilt University is a very nice location.
01:05
Matthew describes the freshman experience at vanderbilt
Campus
00:48
Advice!
Campus
Matthew gives one piece of advice to incoming Freshmen
00:11
Check out the rec center at vandy!
Campus
a little tour inside the Rec Center.
00:10
typical lecture hall
Academics
An inside look at a typical Lecture Hall at Vandy
00:24
Rand dining hall
Food
A nighttime shot from the Outside of Rand Dining Hall after a study session
00:10
Mosh pit!
Party!
00:19
academic quad!
Academics
Check out the impressive buildings around the Academic Quad!
00:34
Favorite spot!
Academics
Check out Leslie's Favorite Spot on Campus
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved