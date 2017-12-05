How long do Vanderbilt University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 96 tour videos for Vanderbilt University, so you can expect to spend between 288 to 480 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Vanderbilt University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Vanderbilt University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Vanderbilt University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Vanderbilt University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Nashville, TN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Vanderbilt University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Nashville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Vanderbilt University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Vanderbilt University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Vanderbilt University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Vanderbilt University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Nashville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Vanderbilt University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Vanderbilt University?

Below is a list of every Vanderbilt University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Vanderbilt University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Vanderbilt University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Vanderbilt University students!

What is city Nashville, TN like?

Nashville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Vanderbilt University.

Who are the tour guides for Vanderbilt University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Vanderbilt University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Vanderbilt University tours:

Vanderbilt University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Vanderbilt University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Nashville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Vanderbilt University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: