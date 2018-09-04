How long do Texas Southern University (TSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Texas Southern University (TSU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Texas Southern University (TSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Texas Southern University (TSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Texas Southern University (TSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Texas Southern University (TSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Houston, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Texas Southern University (TSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Houston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Texas Southern University (TSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Texas Southern University (TSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Southern University (TSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Texas Southern University (TSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Houston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Texas Southern University (TSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Texas Southern University (TSU)?

Below is a list of every Texas Southern University (TSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Texas Southern University (TSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Texas Southern University (TSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Texas Southern University (TSU) students!

What is city Houston, TX like?

Houston is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Texas Southern University (TSU).

Who are the tour guides for Texas Southern University (TSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Texas Southern University (TSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Texas Southern University (TSU) tours:

Texas Southern University (TSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Texas Southern University (TSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Houston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person.

