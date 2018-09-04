Sign Up
Texas Southern University (TSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Texas Southern University (TSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Texas Southern University (TSU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Texas Southern University (TSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Texas Southern University (TSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Texas Southern University (TSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Texas Southern University (TSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Houston, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Texas Southern University (TSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Houston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Texas Southern University (TSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Texas Southern University (TSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Southern University (TSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Texas Southern University (TSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Houston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Texas Southern University (TSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Texas Southern University (TSU)?

Below is a list of every Texas Southern University (TSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Texas Southern University (TSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Texas Southern University (TSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Texas Southern University (TSU) students!

What is city Houston, TX like?

Houston is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Texas Southern University (TSU).

Who are the tour guides for Texas Southern University (TSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Texas Southern University (TSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Texas Southern University (TSU) tours:

Texas Southern University (TSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Texas Southern University (TSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Houston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person.

01:25
Back to school series
Campus
This video is one of my favorite to launch apart of this BACK 2 SCHOOL SERIES HERE we talk about dealing with Depression Anxiety Low Self Esteem And how We are conquering this challenges while at school Stay tuned for part 2
02:39
Back to school series
Food
I’m so excited to launch the FIRST EPISODE of this Back To School Series for Texas Southern University As this is the weekend before school Check out things you can find on and off campus
03:54
Back to school series episode welcome
Academics
Welcome to the First Day Of School Choosing Texas Southern University has been a great experience so far and you will see why As this is just the beginning of the tour We have so much to come Stick with me to see the TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
02:38
Back to school series before the end of an era
Academics
Welcome Back This is a short video on a typical first day of school With a mini tour of our library TSU is getting a new library built so stay TUNED FOR THE behind the scenes of building the Library Dedicated to First Day Tips And Tricks Tsu tip - Arrive early for good parking , and seats in class Tsu Tip -ALWAYS go to class /Sign the roll Tsu Tip - Use the campus computers and printers to save time and money Tsu Tip - Check and Use syllabus frequently to stay on track Tsu Tip - Use Blackboard And check email everyday More tour videos coming Thanks for watching See you next time
03:19
Back to school series science building
Academics
Welcome Back This video is all about Day in A Radio Television and Film Sophomore Life As it’s only the First Day Of Tuesday/Thursday There’s still ALOT to catch up on Don’t miss a beat When we meet
03:30
Back to school series communications
Academics
Continuing our Back To School Series We explore the life of a Radio Television and Film Sophomore And enjoy what TSU has to offer for Me and You
02:55
Back to school pep day
This is the last video of the back-to-school series I am so happy to have taking you on this tour third Texas Southern University through the eyes of a radio television and film sophomore When you come here don’t forget to find me and say hey Until then see you next time
01:19
back to school series chill eat study meet
Academics
This video is all about places to study areas to chill and things to do at TSU What is something that catches your eye ?
04:09
Texas southern university dorm tour
Dorms
Hey Guys This is all about the dorms and on campus housing at Texas Southern University Check out what you could be staying in when you come to Texas Southern University
01:42
Back to school tsu student center
Food
This is the first part to the tour for the student center This is where you would find the cafeteria Chick-fil-A The bookstore also The Tiger Salon The student center has it all
