The University of Tampa (UT)

Welcome to UT! The University of Tampa
Vaughn Center Dorm Tour! Vaughn Center
Freshman Dorm Set Ups, Views, and Tour! Mckay Hall
Palm Apartment Tour Palm Apartments
Housing Options Palm Apartments
Morsani and Vaughn Dining Frank and Carol Morsani Hall
Meal Plans Vaughn Center
Cass Comm Building and Workload Cass Building
Plant Hall and Sykes School of Business Tours! UT Plant Hall
Macdoland-Kelce Library Macdonald Kelce Library
Vaughn Quad Vaughn Center
Sports Culture and Pepin Stadium! The University of Tampa - Pepin Stadium
A Night Out at UT The Honey Pot
My Favorite Places On and Off Campus Oxford Exchange
Shanick's Interview Palm Apartments
Carmella's Interview The University of Tampa
Val's Interview The University of Tampa
Thanks for Touring UT with Me! The University of Tampa
Why I Wanted to Work with CampusReel University of Tampa