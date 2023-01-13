Sign Up
Trinity University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Trinity University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 61 tour videos for Trinity University, so you can expect to spend between 183 to 305 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Trinity University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Trinity University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Trinity University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Trinity University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as San Antonio, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Trinity University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. San Antonio weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Trinity University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Trinity University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Trinity University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Trinity University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore San Antonio if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Trinity University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Trinity University?

Below is a list of every Trinity University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Trinity University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Trinity University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Trinity University students!

What is city San Antonio, TX like?

San Antonio is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Trinity University.

Who are the tour guides for Trinity University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Trinity University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Trinity University tours:

Trinity University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Trinity University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, San Antonio and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Trinity University in person.

01:55
Bell center tour
Alexa Solis Campus
The William H. Bell Center is home to two performance gymnasiums, Hixon Natatorium, a two-level fitness center, a racquetball and squash court, a dance studio, and a sports performance center. The facility also boasts spacious locker rooms and a state-of-the-art athletic training room. The Bell Center serves as the core of Trinity’s athletic complex and is available to all Trinity students.
01:30
Coates student center tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Coates Student Center is one of the main hubs of campus life at Trinity University. Coates is home to many campus events and weekly student gatherings, including Nacho Hour and Milk and Cookies, and is a popular place for students to hang out, grab a bite, and study. 
01:57
Center for the sciences and innovation (csi) tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Home to eight academic departments, the McNair Scholars Program, and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Center for the Sciences and Innovation (CSI) is the campus hub for collaborative learning for all students at Trinity.
01:52
Trinity university's res hall tour
Alexa Solis Campus
Being a residential campus is central to Trinity University’s mission. Programs and activities through Residential Life address the transition of new students to the Trinity community and provide strategies for attaining academic success and exploration of identity. 

Students at Trinity are housed by academic year in the First-Year Area, Sophomore College, or the Upper‑Division Area, which includes the City Vista apartment complex. 
01:02
Ask a tiger - what is your favorite thing about trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
Hear about this Trinity student's favorite thing about Trinity University.
00:51
Ask a tiger - what is it like to change majors at trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
Current Trinity student, Olivia, talks about what it's like to change majors at Trinity.
01:06
Ask a tiger - how easy is it to study abroad at trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
One current Trinity student, Audrey Shry, describes how easy it is to study abroad while attending Trinity.
01:44
Ask a tiger - what is on-campus dining like?
Alexa Solis Interview
One Trinity student, Aaron Wells, shares their perspective about on-campus dining at Trinity.
01:20
Ask a tiger video #5 - what is it like to live on campus?
Alexa Solis Interview
Current Trinity student, William, shares what it's like to live on campus.
00:47
Ask a tiger video #6-how easy is it to get involved with research at trinity?
Alexa Solis Interview
Current student shares how easy it is to get involved with research at Trinity.
